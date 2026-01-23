Why is Axar Patel Not in India Playing XI For IND vs NZ 2nd T20I?

Indian all-rounder Axar Patel was injured when a ball hit him on his bowling hand in Nagpur.

After starting of the five-match T20I series with a bang in Nagpur, the Men in Blue made two changes for the second T20I. While one was an unforced change in the form of Jasprit Bumrah, the other was forced in the form of Axar Patel, who took a blow in Nagpur.

Kuldeep Yadav Replaces Axar Patel in Raipur

Suryakumar Yadav mentioned at the toss that Kuldeep Yadav will be replacing the injured Axar Patel in the India line-up. Along with him, Harshit Rana was drafted into the playing XI in place of Jasprit Bumrah, who was rested after playing in the first T20I.

ALSO READ:

IND vs NZ 2nd T20I Playing XIs

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Tim Seifert(w), Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner(c), Zakary Foulkes, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy.

India: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.