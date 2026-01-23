News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
More
Why is Axar Patel Not in India Playing XI For IND vs NZ 2nd T20I?
indian-cricket-team

Why is Axar Patel Not in India Playing XI For IND vs NZ 2nd T20I?

Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas
Last updated: January 23, 2026
1 min read

Indian all-rounder Axar Patel was injured when a ball hit him on his bowling hand in Nagpur.

Why is Axar Patel Not in India Playing XI For IND vs NZ 2nd T20I?

After starting of the five-match T20I series with a bang in Nagpur, the Men in Blue made two changes for the second T20I. While one was an unforced change in the form of Jasprit Bumrah, the other was forced in the form of Axar Patel, who took a blow in Nagpur.

Kuldeep Yadav Replaces Axar Patel in Raipur

Suryakumar Yadav mentioned at the toss that Kuldeep Yadav will be replacing the injured Axar Patel in the India line-up. Along with him, Harshit Rana was drafted into the playing XI in place of Jasprit Bumrah, who was rested after playing in the first T20I.

ALSO READ:

IND vs NZ 2nd T20I Playing XIs

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Tim Seifert(w), Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner(c), Zakary Foulkes, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy.

India: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2026 - CricXtasy.