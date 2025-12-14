Why Is Axar Patel Not Included In India Playing XI For IND vs SA 3rd T20I?

The series is 1-1 after two matches.

The IND vs SA series, after two games, is levelled 1-1. Coming into the 3rd T20I at Dharamsala, the spin all-rounder, Axar Patel, will not be featuring in the playing XI for India. Instead, birthday boy Kuldeep Yadav is given a chance in the line-up.

Axar Patel Misses IND vs SA 3rd T20I

At the coin toss, Suryakumar Yadav called heads, won, and chose to bowl first. The dew factor will come into play, which would’ve influenced the decision.

However, the India captain mentioned two changes going into the 3rd T20I. Jasprit Bumrah and Axar Patel miss out of the action today. The all-rounder has fallen ill, marking his absence. Kuldeep Yadav, the left-arm spinner who can bat, will replace the Gujarat all-rounder.

In the two games so far, Axar managed a total of 44 runs and picked up three wickets. While his contribution was vital, it will be interesting to see how Kuldeep fits into the playing combination. Undoubtedly, given the T20 World Cup 2026 in mind, Team India will be keen to try their options for the home ICC event.

India vs South Africa Playing XIs for 3rd T20I

India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma (w), Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, and Varun Chakaravarthy.

South Africa: Reeza Hendricks, Quinton de Kock (w), Aiden Markram (c), Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, Donovan Ferreira, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, and Ottneil Baartman.

More to follow…