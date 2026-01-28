Why is Ishan Kishan not in India Playing XI for IND vs NZ 4th T20I? This is a pressing concern since the T20 World Cup 2026 is lined up next from the first week of February.

Why Is Ishan Kishan Not in India Playing XI for IND vs NZ 4th T20I?

The question ‘Why is Ishan Kishan not in India Playing XI for IND vs NZ 4th T20I?’ has been trending since the coin toss. The news of the wicketkeeper-batter’s absence was confirmed by India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav, who won it and opted to field. It is understood that the Jharkhand batter had suffered a niggle and has been replaced by pacer Arshdeep Singh. Ishan injured his leg in the previous game while fielding, having brushed it against spikes.

SKY said, “Arshdeep comes in for Ishan Kishan, who picked up a niggle in the last game.”

Notably, Ishan Kishan made a return to the Indian side for the T20I series against the Kiwis and the T20 World Cup 2026 next after a stellar domestic season where he finished as the top-scorer of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT 2025-26).

He has continued the sublime form against the Kiwis, smashing 112 runs in three games at an explosive strike rate of 224.00, including a fiery fifty.

IND vs NZ 4th T20I Playing XIs

India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Suryakumar Yadav(c), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Harshit Rana, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah

New Zealand: Tim Seifert(w), Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner(c), Zakary Foulkes, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy

