Why Is Ishan Kishan Wicketkeeping Instead of Sanju Samson in IND vs NZ 5th T20I? This is a pressing question since it’s a last-minute change ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026.

The question ‘Why Is Ishan Kishan Wicketkeeping Instead of Sanju Samson in IND vs NZ 5th T20I?’ has been trending since the start of the New Zealand innings. The answer is simple: Ishan Kishan was spotted wearing the wicketkeeping gloves since he took over the responsibility from Sanju Samson.

While Sanju has kept the wickets in the first four games, Ishan Kishan’s new role hints at a shift in the Indian team with the T20 World Cup 2026 lined up next. Originally added as a backup to Sanju, Ishan’s blistering form in the series and his recent role as a wicketkeeper imply that the Indian management is looking at him as a first-choice pick in the India Playing XI as an opener opposite Abhishek Sharma instead of Sanju Samson for the ICC event.

Ishan Kishan is in sublime form

The dynamic left-hander has been in stellar form of late. He earned a recall to the Indian side after a scintillating domestic campaign where he finished as the top run-scorer in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT 2025-26) with a tally of 517 runs in 10 innings at an average of 57.44. Ishan continued his touch in the ongoing short-format series against the Kiwis too, slamming a fifty and then his maiden T20I century in the final game today (January 31).

