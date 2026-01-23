Why Is Jasprit Bumrah Not in India Playing XI for IND vs NZ 2nd T20I?

After a win in the opener, India will be aiming to extend the lead when they lock horns with New Zealand in the IND vs NZ 2nd T20I. However, a big name missing from the India Playing XI for the key fixture is talismanic Indian speedster Jasprit Bumrah.

Suryakumar Yadav reveals reason behind the absence of Jasprit Bumrah

The news of his absence was confirmed by T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav during the coin toss. It is understood that the reason behind dropping Jasprit Bumrah is to manage his workload with the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026 lined up next from February.

SKY said at the toss, which he won and opted to field, “We have two changes – Axar is missing out because he got hit in the last game. And Bumrah is resting tonight. So Harshit and Kuldeep come in.”

ALSO READ:

IND vs NZ 2nd T20I Playing XIs

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Tim Seifert(w), Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner(c), Zakary Foulkes, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy

India: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.