Why is Mohammed Shami not playing for India in T20 World Cup 2026? The answer is simple: He has fallen down the pecking order in the Indian management and has been replaced by younger pacers.

The question ‘Why is Mohammed Shami not playing for India in T20 World Cup 2026?’ has been trending since India announced their side. However, he couldn’t be selected since he hasn’t featured for India close to a year now.

The 35-year-old, although is active in domestic cricket, his last India appearance came during the Champions Trophy 2025 win. Hence, he wasn’t available for selection for the T20 World Cup 2026, and India had to look for other options.

While Mohammed Shami overcame his recurring knee injury with a strong showing in domestic circuit, he has been kept out of the white-ball sides citing injury concerns. It briefly also stirred quite a debate in Indian cricket circles after Shami openly lashed out at the selectors for their comments but as of now, the speedster seems to be out of India’s plans.

Mohammed Shami continues to play domestic and franchise cricket

In the ongoing domestic season, Mohammed Shami has been brilliant across formats. In the white-ball tournaments – Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025 (VHT 2025-26) and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025 (SMAT 2025-26), he took 15 scalps in seven games and 16 wickets in seven innings, respectively.

In the Ranji Trophy 2025-26, Mohammed Shami has been even more lethal, taking 27 wickets in just five matches and is amongst the highest wicket-takers so far this season. His exploits also include two fifers and one four-wicket haul.

It is unfortunate that the veteran pacer has failed to make the cut for the T20 World Cup 2026 despite such promising shows. India have managed to replace him with a younger pace battery in the squad, but Shami would definitely be a big miss given his knowledge and experience. His skills would have bolstered the side in the bowling department.

