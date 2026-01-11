Why Is Rishabh Pant Not in India Playing XI for IND vs NZ ODIs?

Dhruv Jurel has been added to the squad as replacement.

India are hosting New Zealand for a three-match ODI series, and one big name missing from the home side’s playing XI is Rishabh Pant.

Rishabh Pant ruled out of IND vs NZ ODIs

Just hours before the 1st ODI at the BCA Stadium in Kotambi, Vadodara, India, suffered a major setback as wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant was ruled out of the series due to injury. Pant sustained a side strain after being hit on the ribs, just above his waist, by a delivery from a throwdown specialist during a long batting session.

Rishabh was attended by the support staff, including head coach Gautam Gambhir, and later left the BCA B ground after receiving treatment, clearly in pain.



Toss Update: India have won the toss and elected to bowl first in the 1st ODI.

Playing XIs for IND vs NZ 1st ODI

India: Shubman Gill (C), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (VC), KL Rahul (WK) Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Hay(w), Michael Bracewell(c), Zakary Foulkes, Kristian Clarke, Kyle Jamieson, Adithya Ashok.

Rishabh Pant injury history continues to affect his career

Rishabh Pant last played an ODI for India against Sri Lanka in July 2024. He was part of the Indian squad that won the Champions Trophy in 2025, but he did not get a chance to play any match.

The left handed batter recently led Delhi in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26. He scored two half centuries. Overall, Pant played seven matches and batted in six innings, scoring 212 runs at an average of 42.40 with a strike rate of 112.76.

Pant returned to competitive cricket after recovering from a toe fracture he suffered during the fourth Test against England in Manchester. He made his comeback in the home two Test series against South Africa in November 2025.

However, injuries have been a regular problem for Pant. His career almost came to a halt after a serious car accident in December 2022, which kept him out of competitive cricket for some time.

Pant was also part of the ODI squad for the series against South Africa and was named vice captain as both Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer were unavailable due to injury. KL Rahul led the team, with Pant serving as his deputy. However, unfortunately, Pant did not get a chance to play any match in the series.

