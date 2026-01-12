Sarfaraz Khan is not playing Vijay Hazare Trophy quarter-final.

Why is Sarfaraz Khan not playing the Karnataka vs Mumbai Vijay Hazare Trophy quarter-final clash? This has been a major question since Mumbai’s playing XI came out.

According to a report by TOI, Sarfaraz Khan is injured, ruling him out of the crucial game. He injured his finger after being struck by a ball from Sairaj Patil while batting in the nets.

Unfortunately, he couldn’t recover in time and had to sit out of the do-or-die clash against a high-flying Karnataka outfit. So, this confirms ‘Why is Sarfaraz Khan not playing the Karnataka vs Mumbai Vijay Hazare Trophy quarter-final clash.

Injuries have been a major concern for the Mumbai batter lately, as he has failed to remain in action for a long time without minor or major setbacks. He had suffered a quadriceps injury and missed the fixture against Maharashtra earlier in the tournament, though he returned later for the subsequent matches.

Sarfaraz’s unavailability leaves a big gap in Mumbai batting unit

Sarfaraz Khan was in top form in the tournament, and his unavailability has surely depleted Mumbai’s batting unit for the quarter-final clash against Karnataka. He has 303 runs at an average of 75.75 and a strike rate of 190.57 in five innings, including two fifties and a century.

No other Mumbai batter has scored as many runs as him so far. Hence, his injury has come at the worst possible time when his team required him the most as a batter.

Sarfaraz Khan lit up Mumbai's chase with a blistering 73(22) 🔥



He smashed the fastest 5⃣0⃣ for Mumbai in #SMAT 👌, and put on a 111-run stand with Ajinkya Rahane.



Scorecard ▶️https://t.co/whgyNcdm2v#SMAT | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/fe4yhtKTgC — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) December 16, 2025

Most importantly, his recent form has been top-notch, and he would have helped Mumbai get to a big first-innings score against Karnataka. The team felt his absence straight away, as they were reduced to 60/4 and lost big batters early in the game.

