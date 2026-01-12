News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
More
Why Is Sarfaraz Khan Not Playing the Karnataka vs Mumbai Vijay Hazare Trophy Quarter-Final Clash?
indian-cricket-team

Why Is Sarfaraz Khan Not Playing the Karnataka vs Mumbai Vijay Hazare Trophy Quarter-Final Clash

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain
Last updated: January 12, 2026
2 min read

Sarfaraz Khan is not playing Vijay Hazare Trophy quarter-final.

Why Is Sarfaraz Khan Not Playing the Karnataka vs Mumbai Vijay Hazare Trophy Quarter-Final Clash?

Why is Sarfaraz Khan not playing the Karnataka vs Mumbai Vijay Hazare Trophy quarter-final clash? This has been a major question since Mumbai’s playing XI came out.

Why is Sarfaraz Khan not playing the Karnataka vs Mumbai Vijay Hazare Trophy quarter-final clash?

According to a report by TOI, Sarfaraz Khan is injured, ruling him out of the crucial game. He injured his finger after being struck by a ball from Sairaj Patil while batting in the nets.

Unfortunately, he couldn’t recover in time and had to sit out of the do-or-die clash against a high-flying Karnataka outfit. So, this confirms ‘Why is Sarfaraz Khan not playing the Karnataka vs Mumbai Vijay Hazare Trophy quarter-final clash.

Injuries have been a major concern for the Mumbai batter lately, as he has failed to remain in action for a long time without minor or major setbacks. He had suffered a quadriceps injury and missed the fixture against Maharashtra earlier in the tournament, though he returned later for the subsequent matches.

ALSO READ:

Sarfaraz’s unavailability leaves a big gap in Mumbai batting unit

Sarfaraz Khan was in top form in the tournament, and his unavailability has surely depleted Mumbai’s batting unit for the quarter-final clash against Karnataka. He has 303 runs at an average of 75.75 and a strike rate of 190.57 in five innings, including two fifties and a century.

No other Mumbai batter has scored as many runs as him so far. Hence, his injury has come at the worst possible time when his team required him the most as a batter.

Most importantly, his recent form has been top-notch, and he would have helped Mumbai get to a big first-innings score against Karnataka. The team felt his absence straight away, as they were reduced to 60/4 and lost big batters early in the game.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2026 - CricXtasy.