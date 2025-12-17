Why Is Shubman Gill Not in India Playing XI for the IND vs SA 4th T20I?

T20I vice-captain Shubman Gill was a big name missing from the India Playing XI for the decisive IND vs SA 4th T20I today (December 17). With the Men in Blue currently leading the five-match series 2-1, they have a chance to seal the contest with a win tonight and take an unassailable lead but Gill’s absence will definitely be a setback in their ambitions.

It is understood that Gill had suffered a foot injury yesterday and hence has been rested for the Lucknow fixture as a precautionary measure. The extent of his injury is unknown and an official update on his return is yet to come.

In Gill’s absence, India can call-up Sanju Samson to the XI, who has been waiting for a chance after spending time on the flanks and can pair Abhishek Sharma at the top.

Meanwhile, the toss for the match has also been delayed due to fog and poor visibility conditions.

Shubman Gill struggling in T20Is

Going into the T20 World Cup 2026, Gill’s form will be a concern for India. In the three matches he played against the Proteas, Gill managed 32 runs at a subpar average of 10.66. His overall numbers in T20I in 2025 also isn’t much impressive, averaging under 25 with 212 runs in 15 innings.

With India set to co-host and defend the ICC title next, India will hope Gill finds his rhythm back and works out his issues before it becomes too late.

On the other hand, Gill’s absence gives Sanju Samson a big opportunity to stake his claim in the playing XI with his chances slowly fading away with the Jitesh Sharma’s growing success.

IND vs SA Playing XIs

India Playing XI: TBA

South Africa Playing XI: TBA

