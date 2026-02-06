Tilak Varma is not playing the warm-up fixture against Namibia.

Why is Tilak Varma not playing India A vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up game? The reason is that India will play their opening game of the main event tomorrow.

Why is Tilak Varma not playing India A vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up game?

Why is Tilak Varma not playing India A vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up game? The question has been trending since he played the previous one against USA in Navi Mumbai.

Since India are set to kick off their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign on February 7, they want Tilak to be fresh and available. The warm-up game is scheduled a day before the tournament, and no player from the main squad will feature in this clash.

Tilak played the previous one to prove his match fitness since he had just returned from surgery and didn’t take part in the New Zealand series. He showed no signs of discomfort, which cleared the way for him to join other members of the T20 World Cup 2026 squad and will likely feature against USA.

The Namibia clash will be played in Bengaluru, while India will face USA at the Wankhede Stadium. So, it’s futile for him to play in a practice game one day before the tournament, especially since he has proved his fitness and gained some match time already after a layoff.

Tilak Varma to play a crucial role for India at T20 World Cup 2026

Tilak Varma has been one of the most consistent Indian batters in recent times and will play a pivotal role at the T20 World Cup 2026. In his absence, Ishan Kishan batted at No.3 and excelled in the role, but once Tilak returns, he will likely take this slot.

Since 2025, he has 567 runs at an average of 47.25 and a strike rate of 129.15 in 18 T20I innings, including four fifties. At No.3, his numbers are even better: 195 runs, 65 average, and 132.65 strike rate.

Up and running in the chase! 💥



Tilak Varma gets going in style 😎



Fifty up for #TeamIndia in the 5th over



Follow The Match ▶️ https://t.co/6RwYIFWg7i#INDvENG | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/Dzdd5tgiPL — BCCI (@BCCI) January 25, 2025

On Indian pitches, he will get value for his shots and can play according to the match situation, even under pressure. In a lineup full of explosive hitters, Tilak Varma brings a calm head and can act as a glue in this setup.

Suryakumar Yadav has returned to form, but India will still rely on Tilak to act as a shield and make himself as useful as possible. India have backed him in his preferred role leading up to the competition, and he must continue his fine work in the main tournament.

