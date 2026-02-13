Why Varun Chakravarthy is a cheat code for India to win T20 World Cup 2026?

Varun Chakravarthy has evolved into an integral cog in the Indian white-ball setup, and India’s title defence at the T20 World Cup 2026 will be heavily dependent on the mystery spinner providing breakthroughs in the middle overs.

The No.1 T20I bowler in the world, Varun is showcasing his worth by currently leading the wicket-taking charts for India at the ICC event with four scalps in two games alongside Axar Patel. During the latest game against Namibia on February 12, Varun was extraordinary, finishing with figures of 3/7 in just the two overs he bowled.

While he has been consistent in finding wickets while restricting the run-flow, numbers show that Varun Chakravarthy is operating in a league of his own. Let’s crunch some of those statistics to get a better understanding.

ALSO READ:

What makes Varun Chakravarthy a cheat code?

Varun might not have the most wickets at the T20 World Cup 2026 but he has absolutely shattered the math of the game.

Most efficient Indian bowler

From July 2024 to February 2026, compared to the rest of the Indian team, Varun concedes, on average, around five to six runs less from a four-over quota. The average economy of the Indian team is 8.42(overall) and 7.95(middle overs) whereas Chakravarthy has numbers of 6.95 and 6.69, respectively. In the current landscape, where every run counts, Varun Chakravarthy can thus be the difference between winning and losing.

Stats credit – @kartik_kannan

A run-saving machine

Taking into account the top spinners at the T20 World Cup 2026 (min two matches played), Varun is a class apart when compared to other elite spinners. While the rest of them have struggled to keep their economy under 8, Varun’s numbers are under six rpo. Furthermore, Varun’s deceptive pace and overspin gives batters less time to adjust, ultimately leading to a wicket or dot ball.

Player Economy Varun Chakravarthy 5.16 Rashid Khan 8.0 Adil Rashid 8.28 Gudakesh Motie 7.75

[**Note: Maheesh Theekshana is the only spinner currently at T20 WC 2026 with a lower economy than Varun Chakravarthy at 4.25]

No match up concern

Taking the metrics from July 2024, Varun seems to be equally dangerous, be it RHB or LHB. While he dominates against RHB, with a strike rate of 10.8 and an economy of 6.98, his numbers are almost at par against LHB too with a SR of 13.0 and economy of 8.31.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.