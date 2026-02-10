Will Abhishek Sharma Play in IND vs NAM T20 World Cup 2026? India Coach Shares Key Update

Flamboyant opener, Abhishek Sharma was dismissed on the first ball and did not take the field in India's opener against USA.

The Indians got the result that they hoped for in their first encounter against the United States of America (USA) in Mumbai. However, as the team headed to Delhi to take on Namibia on February 12, there was an imminent question that had to be answered about the availability of Abhishek Sharma.

Will Abhishek Sharma Play Against Namibia?

The flamboyant left-handed opener was dismissed on his very first delivery against USA, which the Men in Blue aren’t used to. However, the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) opener did not come out to field in the second innings of the game.

The Indian assistant coach, Ryan ten Doeschate spoke to journalists ahead of India’s fixture against Namibia in Delhi. He expressed that Washington Sundar had joined the team, and has started bowling – which is a great positive for the Indians. To add to that, Jasprit Bumrah, who missed the action against USA due to fever, is also back on the field.

That being said, Abhishek Sharma still has an upset stomach and might take a bit more time to recover. With the IND vs NAM fixture still 48 hours away, there is a possibility of the Indian opener finding his way back towards full fitness.

