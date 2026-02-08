Afghanistan Coach Reveals Reason for Excluding CSK Spinner Noor Ahmad at Chepauk After Loss in AFG vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026

With 24 scalps in 14 matches, CSK bowler Noor Ahmad was the second-highest wicket-taker of the IPL 2025.

Afghanistan’s coach Jonathan Trott has opened up on their decision to leave out the star Chennai Super Kings (CSK) spinner Noor Ahmad for their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 opener.

Jonathan Trott on CSK Spinner Noor Ahmad’s Exclusion

The AFG vs NZ clash took place at Chepauk, a venue that is known as the spinners’ hunting ground. Moreover, the bowler had displayed a stunning show in that stadium during his maiden stint with the CSK last season. But the side had opted to comprise Gujarat Titans’ (GT) Rashid Khan and the former Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) players, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Mohammad Nabi, in their spin attack.

However, following their five-wicket defeat in the AFG vs NZ fixture, the head coach of Afghanistan addressed the matter. He empahsised that the management was spot on in predicting the nature of the deck, but the team lacked in execution. Trott also noted that the pitches set to be used in Chepauk during the T20 World Cup 2026 are new from the ones used in the IPL 2025. Hence, it dismisses the experience factor for Noor on that ground.

“We thought with the cracks it would be a little uneven bounce and we were right with that. I think the selection was correct, we just didn’t bowl well enough. I know Noor has got experience playing here, but these are new wickets, so it’s not like he would have bowled on them before,” stated Trott.

ALSO READ:

Afghanistan Off to a Losing Start in T20 World Cup 2026

Former captain Gulbadin Naib’s blistering 35-ball 63, coupled with a 14-run cameo from Azmatullah Omarzai, had propelled the team to post 182/6 on the scoreboard. Though Afghanistan’s experienced spin attack snared four crucial wickets, New Zealand easily cruised to the target in under 18 overs.

Moreover, while Mujeeb and Rashid conceded less than 10 runs per over, Nabi proved to be expensive in the game, giving away 18 runs in his solitary over. Fans would be eager to see whether Afghanistan brings in Noor Ahmad in the line-up for their next fixture in the T20 World Cup 2026.

However, the team would look to get off the mark soon in their next encounters, facing South Africa and the USA on February 11 and February 16 in Ahmedabad and Delhi, respectively. Then the Afghans will once again be back at Chepauk for their final group-stage match against Canada on February 19.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.