After Anrich Nortje, another LSG overseas star leaves IPL 2026 midway

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) overseas star Matthew Breetzke has left the franchise and travelled back home from the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2026). It is understood that the South African had already left India ahead of LSG’s home against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on April 26, which ended in a Super Over.

Why did LSG batter Matthew Breetzke return home?

The reason why Matthew Breetzke has returned to the Rainbow Nation is personal. Reportedly, there has been a death in his family on the wife’s side. Furthermore, there is also no confirmation on when he will return to IPL 2026. Notably, the 27-year-old batting talent was secured by the LSG management at the IPL 2025 auction for his base price of INR 75 lakhs and subsequently retained him for IPL 2026 too. However, he has played just one game so far, which came in the last season and hasn’t made any appearances in IPL 2026.

On the other hand, this will be the second overseas LSG player leaving the ongoing season midway, with Proteas pacer Anrich Nortje also opting to do the same due to injury concerns.

LSG boosted by Josh Inglis arrival for IPL 2026

In other news, Lucknow have been boosted by the addition of Australian wicketeeper-batter Josh Inglis as they gear up for a must-win tie against Mumbai Indians (MI) on May 4 in a battle to stay alive in the IPL 2026 playoffs qualification race.

Notably, Inglis, who had played a pivotal role with the bat last season for Punjab Kings (PBKS) to help them finish as runners-up, was let go by the franchise before the IPL 2026 retention deadline due to his unavailability. It is because Inglis was supposed to get married during the IPL season.

However, LSG decided to buy him for INR 8.6 crores and now that his wedding is done on April 18, Josh Inglis have joined the Lucknow camp. He is also expected to slot directly into the Playing XI, given the current struggles of their overseas batters in Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram and Nicholas Pooran and will shoulder responsibility to turn around LSG’s fortunes.

LSG are currently languishing at the bottom of the points table with just two wins and six losses and need to win all their remaining six games to secure a Top 4 finish.

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