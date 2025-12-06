Arshad Khan’s Six-Wicket Haul Headlines SMAT 2025 Day 6 As Multiple IPL Stars Set The Stage Ablaze

Three Gujarat Titans players make it to the list.

The Gujarat Titans (GT) bowler, Arshad Khan, has claimed a stunning six-wicket haul on Day 6 of the ongoing SMAT 2025. Apart from the Madhya Pradesh player, several other Indian Premier League (IPL) stars have continued to put up a fiery show in the domestic T20 of India.

Let’s look at some of the noteworthy performances of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy here.

Arshad Khan

The seamer’s electrifying six-fer restricted Chandigarh to only 134/8. In response, Madhya Pradesh easily chased the sub-par total with six overs remaining. Arshad’s fiery show secured the team’s fourth victory in the tournament.

Notably, the 27-year-old has been retained by GT for the IPL 2026. He had scalped nine wickets and contributed 23 runs in nine matches of the last edition.

Jayant Yadav

Another GT player has caught several eyeballs with his brilliant four-wicket haul facing Bengal. Jayant’s spin tricks rattled the opposition’s batting order as they folded for only 96 runs, chasing a total of 178. The Puducherry bowler conceded only 28 runs in his four-over quota.

However, though the Titans have retained the 35-year-old for the IPL 2026, his last and solitary appearance for the franchise had come in 2023.

Mohammed Shami

After being snubbed from the Indian team, Shami has put up some fiery spells in the domestic arena so far. He has had a great Ranji Trophy 2025 outing, bagging 20 scalps in four matches. The pacer also continued this purple patch of form in the SMAT to snare 12 wickets in six appearances.

Following a four-fer against the Services in the last fixture, the Bengal player once again picked up three crucial wickets facing Puducherry. Notably, after an underwhelming season for the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), he is set to don the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) jersey in the upcoming edition of the league.

Kumar Kushagra

The GT wicketkeeper-batter has made a strong case to make it to the playing XI after scoring a match-winning, unbeaten 84-run knock off 48 balls. The 21-year-old’s heroics included five fours and as many over-boundaries, at a strike rate of 175.

Though the IPL 2022 champions had bought his services for INR 65 lakh in the IPL 2025 mega auction, Kushagra could not manage his debut appearance in the cash-rich league last season.

Shardul Thakur

The newly appointed captain carried on his blazing form to produce yet another game-changing spell for Mumbai. His latest three-wicket haul facing Chhattisgarh played a key role in the defending champions’ continued stay atop the SMAT 2025 points table.

Notably, the LSG all-rounder, who has recently been traded to the Mumbai Indians, currently holds 11 scalps in six matches of the tournament so far.

Urvil Patel

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) wicketkeeper-batter previously showcased his fiery hitting abilities in his debut outing in the IPL 2025. He is continuing a similar pulsating form while leading Gujarat in the ongoing SMAT edition.

Urvil smacked a fiery 11-ball 39 against Himachal Pradesh, striking at a jaw-dropping rate of 354.54. The gloveman has collected 195 runs in six matches of the T20 event, at a second-best strike rate of 263.51.

Sanju Samson

The Kerala skipper has once again put up a crucial knock in the SMAT 2025. Only one other batter of the playing XI could cross the double-digit mark apart from the gloveman’s 56-ball 73 not out. In this innings, Samson also eclipsed Vishnu Vinod to register the most maximums (87) for Kerala in T20s.

Anshul Kamboj

The Haryana pacer’s fiery form continued with a remarkable four-wicket haul against Baroda in the SMAT 2025. Kamboj’s latest strikes have placed him second in the leading wicket-takers list of the ongoing edition. The CSK player had also claimed a three-fer in the last fixture facing Himachal Pradesh.

