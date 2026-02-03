News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
More
CSK CEO Confirms Next Step for the Franchise Will Be Investment in Women’s Cricket
indian-premier-league-ipl

CSK CEO Confirms Next Step for the Franchise Will Be Investment in Women’s Cricket

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
Last updated: February 3, 2026
1 min read
CSK CEO Confirms Next Step for the Franchise Will Be Investment in Women’s Cricket

The CSK CEO has confirmed that the franchise’s next big move will be to invest in women’s cricket.

CSK to invest in Women’s Cricket

Chennai Super Kings is planning to invest in women’s cricket and then slowly explore opportunities in other sports in the coming years, CEO Kasi Viswanathan said on Monday, February 2, while speaking to Revsportz.

“And the very next step for us will be to invest in women’s cricket. You can be sure of it,” Kasi said.

ALSO READ:

With Teams in MLC and SA20, CSK Eyes Women’s Cricket Next

At present, CSK is one of the IPL franchises without a women’s team. The WPL currently has five teams based in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi, Gujarat, and Uttar Pradesh.

In men’s cricket, the frachise already has teams in other leagues, including Texas Super Kings in Major League Cricket (MLC) and Joburg Super Kings in SA20. Their next team could be in the WPL, especially since there are only five teams at the moment. To expand the league, there might be more teams coming in the future.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2026 - CricXtasy.