CSK CEO Confirms Next Step for the Franchise Will Be Investment in Women’s Cricket

The CSK CEO has confirmed that the franchise’s next big move will be to invest in women’s cricket.

CSK to invest in Women’s Cricket

Chennai Super Kings is planning to invest in women’s cricket and then slowly explore opportunities in other sports in the coming years, CEO Kasi Viswanathan said on Monday, February 2, while speaking to Revsportz.

“And the very next step for us will be to invest in women’s cricket. You can be sure of it,” Kasi said.

At present, CSK is one of the IPL franchises without a women’s team. The WPL currently has five teams based in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi, Gujarat, and Uttar Pradesh.

In men’s cricket, the frachise already has teams in other leagues, including Texas Super Kings in Major League Cricket (MLC) and Joburg Super Kings in SA20. Their next team could be in the WPL, especially since there are only five teams at the moment. To expand the league, there might be more teams coming in the future.

