Debutants Praful Hinge, Sakib Hussain Rattle Unbeaten Rajasthan Royals With Four-wicket Hauls; Key Takeaways from SRH vs RR IPL 2026

Rajasthan Royals suffered their maiden defeat of the IPL 2026.

An exceptional display from two of the Sunrisers Hyderabad debutants in the SRH vs RR match has put an end to the Rajasthan Royals’ winning run in the IPL 2026. Earlier, a comprehensive batting show, spearheaded by skipper Ishan Kishan, had propelled the hosts to a huge score of 216.

But courtesy of an unbelievable start from the SRH debutants, Praful Hinge and Sakib Hussain, the Royals could not ever manage to get back in the game. Let’s take a look at 3 key takeaways from the SRH vs RR encounter.

Ishan Kishan Smacked Whirlwind 91

The Hyderabad outfit was in search of a major boost after losing both of their swashbuckling openers, Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head, early in the SRH vs RR match. Coming in at No.3, the stand-in SRH skipper notched up a captain’s knock to guide the side to a competitive total.

Ishan was looking all set to register his second hundred of the tournament tonight, but unfortunately, he fell short of the milestone by just nine runs. However, his pulsating 91-run knock came off just 44 deliveries. This was followed by a few fiery cameos from the middle-order batters as SRH set up a huge chase for the visitors.

Praful Hinge, Sakib Hussain Stole the Show on Debut

Vidarbha pacer Praful Hinge enjoyed a dream debut, snaring three wickets in his maiden over of the SRH vs RR match. This is also the first time that a team has lost three wickets in the first over of their innings in the IPL. He dismissed Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel, and Lhuan-dre Pretorius before sending back the Royals’ captain Riyan Parag in his next over of the spell.

Another debutant, Sakib Hussain, also joined the party by dismissing Yashasvi Jaiswal in the second over of the chase. The 21-year-old also completed his four-fer with the wickets of Donovan Ferreira, Jofra Archer, and Ravi Bishnoi. The riot led by these two bowlers, alongside two scalps from Eshan Malinga, saw RR get bundled out for only 159 runs.

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Ravindra Jadeja-Donovan Ferreira Partnership Rescued Rajasthan Royals

Following a horror start to the chase, a composed 118-run partnership off 72 balls between Ravindra Jadeja and Ferreira helped the side to avoid getting listed in the lowest teams’ totals of the tournament. While the South African all-rounder put up his maiden IPL half-century, including seven boundaries and three sixes, Jadeja anchored the innings with a valuable 32-ball 45.

RR seamer Tushar Deshpande also amassed three over-boundaries while putting up a brisk 11-ball 25, but the total was way too far from their reach with a required rate of nearly 31 runs per over.

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