Delhi Capitals Pacer Claims Five-Wicket Haul in SL vs ENG 3rd T20I as Sri Lanka Fine-Tune T20 World Cup 2026 Plans

Sri Lanka are the co-hosts for T20 World Cup 2026 alongside India.

Retained by Delhi Capitals for IPL 2026, Dushmantha Chameera has found a perfect rhythm just in time for the T20 World Cup 2026, starting February 7. Chameera ripped apart England strong batting lineup with an impressive five-wicket haul in the SL vs ENG 3rd T20I at Pallekele, which also marked the final T20 World Cup 2026 preparations for both teams.

Dushmantha Chameera Five-For Sends Timely T20 World Cup 2026 Warning

Even though England had already secured a 2-0 lead in the three-match series, the inspiring burst from Dushmantha Chameera gave Sri Lanka a boost just days before the tournament. He played his first game of the series after taking the place of the injured Eshan Malinga, who is likely to be ruled out of the T20 World Cup due to a shoulder injury. The experienced bowler finished with figures of 4-0-24-5, as England managed 128/9 in their allotted 20 overs.

Dushmantha Chameera quickly made his mark with the new ball, dismissing opener Ben Duckett on a golden duck after the left-hander replaced Phil Salt in the England playing XI. Bowling with pace and intent, Chameera consistently hit hard lengths, making it tough for the batsmen on a pitch that had previously favoured set batters.

The damage was done in his second spell when he took down England’s lower order. Sam Curran, who scored a fifty, fell while trying to up the ante, followed by Will Jacks and Liam Dawson. Jamie Overton was the last wicket as England lost momentum late in the innings.

This ability of Chameera to pick wickets and put breaks on the scoring rate across all phases makes him an X-factor for Sri Lanka heading into the T20 World Cup 2026.

