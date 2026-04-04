Gujarat Titans (GT) fast bowler Ashok Sharma gave a testament to his tearaway pace by clocking the fastest delivery of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2026). Bought by GT for INR 90 lakhs at the auction last December, Ashok Sharma recorded 154.2 kph on the speed gun during the match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on April 4.

The 23-year-old, who finished as the top wicket-taker of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT 2025), is the latest domestic speedster to impress with his express pace after Mayank Yadav’s emergence couple of seasons back.

Fastest Balls in IPL History: Ashok Sharma bowls fastest delivery of IPL 2026

Top five fastest deliveries of IPL 2026 (till the GT vs RR Match on April 4)

Ashok Sharma – 154.2 kmph Anrich Nortje – 150.9 kmph Kartik Tyagi – 149.7 kmph Kagiso Rabada – 149.1 kmph Jamie Overton – 145.6 kmph

Fastest Balls in IPL history

IPL has seen many teeraway fast bowlers who have been impressive with their speeds. There are many greats in this list like Shaun Tait, Anrich Nortje, Lockie Ferguson, Kagiso Rabada, and Dale Steyn. Mayank Yadav, the LSG debutant, has found an entry into the list as well Let’s have a look at the list of fastest deliveries bowled in IPL.

Shaun Tait (157.71 kmph) – Shaun Tait bowled the fastest ball in IPL history in 2011 when he was playing for Rajasthan Royals. He bowled the ball at 157.71 kmph to his fellow countryman Aaron Finch, who was playing for Delhi Daredevils at that timie. Lockie Ferguson (157.3 kmph) – New Zealand fast bowler Lockie Ferguson bowled the second-fastest ball of the IPL which was clocked at 157.3 kmph when he was playing for Gujarat Titans in IPL 2022. He bowled the ball when his side was playing against Rajasthan Royals. Umran Malik (157 kmph) – Umran Malik has to be in this list as he is one of the fastest bowlers in India currently. Umran bowled 157 kmph while playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2022. He bowled this ball to Delhi Capitals’ Rovman Powell. Anrich Nortje (156.22 kmph) – The South African quick is known to bowl with serious heat. Playing for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2020, he bowled a 156.22 kmph ball Jos Buttler of Rajasthan Royals, making it the fourth fastest ball in IPL history till now. Unfortunately, Buttler scooped the ball for four. Umran Malik (156 kmph) – Umran Malik bowled the fifth fastest ball in IPL history. Malik bowled the ball at 156 kmph in IPL 2022 against Delhi Capitals. Mayank Yadav (155.8 kmph) – India’s latest fast bowling sensation Mayank Yadav bowled a ball which was clocked at 155.8 kmph against Punjab Kings in IPL 2024. Mayank, who is playing for Lucknow Super Giants bowled the ball to Punjab Kings captain Shikhar Dhawan. It was recorded the sixth fastest ball ever in IPL history. Ashok Sharma (154.2 kmph) – The GT youngster is rapidly growing through the ranks with his impressive pace, where he is consistently bowling at speeds north of 145 kph while breaching the 150 kph mark few times too.

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