Former CSK All-Rounder Eyes England Head Coach Role in the Future

Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Moeen Ali has wished to become England’s head coach in future. He retired from international cricket in September 2024, having represented England across all three formats.

In an interview with ESPNcricinfo, Moeen revealed how he plans his post-retirement years, as he continues to juggle between playing in patches and doing commentary and coaching in between. While he might not reach the top post yet, coaching England in international cricket is something he really wants to do at some stage.

“That’s the dream. One hundred per cent, that’d be the dream … I think one day, I would want to be a top international coach. Definitely.”

Moeen Ali made his England debut in February 2014 and represented them for more than 10 years, with his final outing coming in the T20 World Cup 2024, where his team crashed out in the semifinal. Overall, he played 68 Tests, 138 ODIs, and 92 T20Is in international cricket and was part of England’s historic victories in the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 T20 World Cup.

Former CSK all-rounder Moeen Ali set to coach England Lions

Moeen Ali brings vast experience playing in sub-continent conditions, having featured for teams like CSK and RCB in IPL, apart from making an impact in other T20 leagues like PSL and BPL over the years. England’s team management wants to use that experience and has roped him for the England Lions’ coaching setup, headed by Andrew Flintoff.

Hence, Moeen Ali will work with them when they tour Abu Dhabi later this month to face Pakistan Shaheens in a white-ball series. England Lions, led by Jordan Cox, will play three T20s and five unofficial ODIs on the tour.

Then, Moeen will also have a commentary gig with Sky Cricket during the T20 World Cup 2026 in India and Sri Lanka. So, he is slowly developing himself for life after playing days, with the ultimate being where Brendon McCullum currently sits.

A lot will depend on how his insights work with England Lions, as this is the pathway to the senior team, for both players and Moeen Ali. The England coaching dream looks far-fetched at the moment, but he surely has enough credentials to succeed in that role if given the opportunity sometime in the future.

