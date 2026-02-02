Former CSK Star Blasts Fiery Century in India A vs USA T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-Up Match

Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star Narayan Jagadeesan put up an exemplary display of his stellar batting prowess by blasting a quickfire century in the India A vs USA T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match today (February 2). Notably, the India A side will play another game against Namibia on February 6 while the senior men’s side will feature in only one warm-up fixture, opposite the Proteas on February 4.

Talking of Jagadeesan’s knock, who played for CSK back in IPL 2021-2023, he registered a 49-ball ton comprising a staggering 11 boundaries and five maximums, with a strike rate over 200. He eventually finished on 105(44), departing on the penultimate over after taking India past the 200-run mark with his whirlwind batting.

An innings full of class! 👏



N. Jagadeesan’s brilliant 104 off 55 guides India A to a massive total of 238/3 💪



Now watch the bowlers in action! 🔥



📺📲 #T20WorldCup Warm-up Match 👉 #INDAvUSA LIVE NOW on JioHotstar pic.twitter.com/SB1vKB7SrC — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 2, 2026

Narayan Jagadeesan in sublime form

The dynamic wicketkeeper-batter has been in good form in white-ball cricket in the domestic circuit. The Tamil Nadu cricketer finished as their top run-scorer in Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT 2025-26), with 397 runs in seven innings at an average of 56.71, including four fifties and a century. In the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT 2025-26) too, he smacked 191 runs in seven games, averaging over 30s and a strike-rate touching 150s.

In red-ball cricket, Narayan Jagadeesan managed to earn his maiden Test call-up for India during the England Test tour last year as a replacement for the injured Rishabh Pant. He made the cut on the back of some incredible Ranji Trophy performances, where he finished as Tamil Nadu’s top-scorer for two consecutive seasons in 2023-24 and 2024-25 with 816 runs and 674 runs respectively.



ALSO READ:

India A squad for T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up matches

India A: Ayush Badoni (c), Naman Dhir, Ashutosh Sharma, Priyansh Arya, Narayan Jagadeesan (WK), Tilak Varma, Riyan Parag, Manav Suthar, Ashok Sharma, Urvil Patel (WK), Gurjapneet Singh, Vipraj Nigam, Ravi Bishnoi, Khaleel Ahmed, and Mayank Yadav.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.