Former KKR Star Calls for Key Change in Playing XI After Cameron Green Fails Again in IPL 2026

Former KKR star Aaron Finch has called for a key change in the playing XI after Cameron Green failed again against Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2026.

Having been bought for INR 25.20 crore in the IPL 2026 auction, Cameron Green has not been able to justify his price, as he is having a very disappointing season so far. He has scored only 56 runs in five innings at an average of 14.00.

His struggle was recently seen in the match against Chennai Super Kings, where after the wicket of Ajinkya Rahane, Green got out for a golden duck as he was bowled by Noor Ahmad. It was clearly seen from his shot selection that he is not confident and is out of form.

With Sunil Narine opening alongside Finn Allen, KKR had to make changes in their batting lineup. Rahane batted at No. 3, Angkrish Raghuvanshi at No. 4, Rinku Singh at No. 5, and Cameron Green at No. 6.

Aaron Finch Highlights Cameron Green Position Issue in KKR Lineup

Speaking on ESPNcricinfo, Aaron Finch said that with so much experience in the KKR dugout, the team should be making better decisions at the right time. He added that Cameron Green batting at No. 6 is not ideal, as he has not played much in that position in T20 cricket.

“When you’ve got as much experience in that dugout, you think that they’d be at least making the right calls at the right time. To Cameron Green batting at No. 6, that’s an unusual position for him. I don’t think he’s done that a huge amount in T20 cricket,” Finch said.

Finch further said that players should not be picked based on their price, but on their role in the team, and Green’s best position is at the top of the order.

“I don’t think you ever pick a team on price tags. That would be really ignorant to do that,” he added.

Aaron Finch Says Tim Seifert a Better Fit at the Top Than Cameron Green

Aaron Finch explained that Tim Seifert is a proper opener and is in good form, especially after a strong T20 World Cup. He has many attacking shots like scoops and ramps, which give him more options while batting. Seifert’s current form and skill set make him a better option at the top of the order compared to Green.

“You’ve got Seifert sitting in the wings, he’s a specialist opener. Cameron Green hasn’t played a huge amount of T20 cricket [recently, because of injuries]. So you’ve got a guy there who brings a good skill set and really good form in Seifert, coming off a good [T20] World Cup. Who’s got the scoops, he’s got the ramps, he’s got a lot of different options,” he further said.

Tim Seifert was the second-highest run scorer in the T20 World Cup 2026, scoring 326 runs in eight innings at an average of 46.57 and a strike rate of 166.32, including four half-centuries.

KKR’s next match is against Gujarat Titans on April 17 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, and it will be interesting to see what changes they make in their lineup and whether Seifert gets an opportunity or not.

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