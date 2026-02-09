Former Punjab Kings Talent Weaves Magic By Dismissing Aiden Markram, Dewald Brevis and Ryan Rickelton in SA vs CAN T20 World Cup 2026

Getting three South African heavyweights out will go down as a good start for the former Punjab Kings youngster.

Imagine walking into the first match of your T20 World Cup 2026 campaign, and getting rid of Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton and Dewald Brevis, all in the same innings. Well, former Punjab Kings star Ansh Patel has just turned this into a reality in the SA vs CAN clash in Ahmedabad.

The 23-year-old chinaman bowler went for 31 runs off his four overs, but got Canada three valuable wickets in return. Though his execution could have been a lot better, the fact that he was able to create an impact against a quality side will give the team management a lot of confidence.

Patel got rid of South Africa skipper Aiden Markram first, with the help of a brilliant catch on the long-on boundary by Dilon Hayliger. However, the next two wickets came in the same over, as both Rickelton and Brevis attempted to break the shackles, only to be caught.

“He bowled really well, it’s his home ground and he was pumped up, he helped us,” said the Canada skipper about Ansh Patel.

What Makes the Punjab Kings Star Special?

Ansh Patel has had a very brief career so far, with his experience in each format not being in double digits. That being said, the youngster has impressed with his skills to make the batters uncomfortable on multiple occasions, and that is where he stands out.

In the five T20Is he has featured in so far, the Punjab Kings spinner has picked up as many wickets, but his economy is very impressive, considering the nature of his skillset. Patel holds an economy of 3.18 in the shortest format of the game, in which the batters are always looking to go after him.

Wrist-spinners are one of the most interesting aspects of the game, who have the potential to turn the situation of the game on its head. It is true that wrist-spinners might be easy to take on, but in the bargain, they also end up getting crucial wickets – and that is exactly what the format is about.

The fact that Ahmedabad is his home ground might have helped him judge the conditions well. Ansh Patel has represented Baroda when he was playing U19 cricket, before he relocated to Canada. They will now head to Delhi to take on the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on February 13.

