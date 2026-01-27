Former RCB Player Announces Retirement From All Cricket

He played for RCB in two different stints.

Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) pacer Kane Richardson has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. He played professional cricket for around 17 years across domestic and international levels.

Richardson represented Australia in 25 ODIs and 36 T20Is in a nine-year-long international career. He made his ODI debut in 2013, snaring 39 wickets at an average of 31.79 in 25 innings, including a five-wicket haul.

His T20I debut came a year later in 2014, and he took 45 wickets at 23.53 runs apiece in 36 innings, with a best of 4/30. Kane Richardson was also part of Australia’s T20 World Cup-winning squad in 2021.

Kane Richardson’s RCB and T20 record

Kane Richardson represented three IPL teams – Pune Warriors India, Rajasthan Royals (RR), and RCB. He had two stints with RCB – once in 2016, where he took seven wickets at an average of 19.42 across four matches, and the other in 2021, where he played only one game and took a solitary wicket.

He also played 118 BBL games, taking 142 wickets at 23.21 runs apiece, with five four-wicket hauls. Additionally, the 34-year-old featured in International League T20 (ILT20), The Hundred, and T20 Blast.

Overall, Richardson took 241 wickets at an average of 23.58 runs in 201 T20s, with seven four-wicket hauls. His last competitive outing came in BBL 2025/26.

