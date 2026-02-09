Former RCB Speedster Flexes Muscle in ZIM vs OMA T20 World Cup 2026 Clash With Three Wickets in Powerplay

The speedster, who was picked by RCB as a replacement in IPL 2026 has started off his T20 World Cup campaign on a high.

Blessing Muzarabani has made his way back into the Zimbabwean playing XI for their opening clash of the T20 World Cup 2026, and has done justice to his first name. He has been nothing short of a blessing for his side, as the former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) pacer ran riot in Colombo.

Skipper Sikandar Raza put Oman in to bat first, on a wicket that he wanted to get an idea of. However, the decision was quickly proven right by the tall Zimbabwean speedster, who scalped all his three wickets in two overs inside the powerplay.

The RCB pacer sent the Oman skipper, Jatinder Singh packing on the very first delivery of his spell to set the tone for his remaining two scalps. Muzarabani cramped the batters for room, making sure that they did not have much to get away with, and eventually ended his spell with three wickets, giving away just 16 runs in exchange.

Blessing Muzarabani missed the tri-series in Pakistan in the month of November last year, and the Zimbabweans will be pleased to have him back at the helm of the bowling attack alongside Richard Ngarava.

What Makes the RCB Speedster Stand Out?

Well, there was a reason that the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) opted to rope in Blessing Muzarabani as a replacement in the recent edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). His pace, carry and height provide the perfect ingredients to trouble batters.

Muzarabani is one of the tallest bowlers to have played the game from Zimbabwe, and stands tall at 6 feet 8 inches – enough to pose as a nightmare in front of bowlers. His whip-like action puts enough behind the delivery to make it skid from any surface, hurrying the batter.

In 81 T20I innings, Muzarabani has scalped 96 wickets at an economy of 7.14, which is highly impressive, considering the fast-changing nature of the format. In the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026, the right-arm speedster will be one of Sikandar Raza’s trump cards to wreak havoc on the opposition batting order.

Zimbabwe will play all their group stage matches in Sri Lanka, taking on Australia, Ireland and then the hosts on February 13, 17 and 19 respectively. Their chances to qualify for the next stage of the tournament will highly depend on their performances against Australia and Sri Lanka.

