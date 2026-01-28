Former RCB Star Set to Become New Australia Captain Across Formats

Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) spinner Sophie Molineux is set to take over Australia’s reins from captain Alyssa Healy. Her leadership stint will begin with the three-match T20I series against India, starting on February 15.

Australia to Elect RCB Spinner Sophie Molineux as New Skipper

According to various reports, Cricket Australia is set to hand over the leadership duties to Molineux ahead of their home 20-over series against India. The move comes after the current captain Alyssa Healy’s announcement to retire from international cricket following the upcoming multi-format series against Harmanpreet Kaur and Co.

However, though the wicketkeeper-batter will lead Australia in the three ODIs and the one-off Test, she will not participate in the T20I leg of the series. The decision has been made to allow the team and the new skipper to better prepare for the upcoming Women’s T20 World Cup 2026. The mega ICC event is scheduled to commence on June 12 in England.

ALSO READ:

More to follow…

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.