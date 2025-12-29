How Playing for RCB Helped Jacob Bethell on His Ashes Debut at MCG

He scored 67 runs in two matches of IPL 2025.

The 21-year-old England all-rounder Jacob Bethell credits his Indian Premier League (IPL) stint with reigning champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for helping him earn confidence to excel in full-packed stadiums. Making his Ashes debut in front of 92,045 excited fans at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Bethell scored a dodgy 40 in England’s tense chase of 175, leading to a four-wicket win in the fourth Test. This victory marked England’s first Test win in Australia in 15 years.

Jacob Bethell Credits RCB Experience For MCG Masterclass

The all-rounder Bethell directly linked his calmness to IPL 2025 despite getting limited opportunities.

“I definitely had a lot more confidence coming into this game after playing in front of, I don’t know, 50,000, which felt like 100,000 at the Chinnaswamy,” Bethell said. “In the IPL, I only played two games, but every game, just knowing what I’m able to get out of myself when the atmosphere is like that.”

Bethell had replaced an unwell Phil Salt and opened with the legendary Virat Kohli. The southpaw scored 12 off 6 against Delhi Capitals and then hit 55 off 33 (8 fours, 2 sixes, SR 166.66) against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), becoming the youngest overseas player to score fifty in IPL history.

Jacob Bethell Makes Late Ashes 2025 Entry

Jacob Bethell missed the first three Ashes Tests and sat on the bench while Ollie Pope was chosen to bat at the top. However, Pope had a tough time at No. 3, averaging 20.23 without any fifties, despite scoring centuries in warm-up matches. This led the team management to make some hard choices, including dropping Pope for Bethell.

Bethell, who had very little Test experience before the Ashes 2025, faced a challenging task. He needed to bat at No. 3 against one of the best bowling lineups in the world on pitches that favoured seamers.

In England’s second innings, Bethell came in at No. 4 after Brydon Carse’s promotion for pinch-hitting didn’t pay off as the visitors still needed 110 runs with eight wickets in hand. Balancing defense with smart aggression, Bethell scored 40 runs, including five fours, taking the game away from Australia’s hands despite late wickets.

