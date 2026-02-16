How SRH Orchestrated Ishan Kishan Rise at T20 World Cup 2026.

Ishan Kishan has been in tremendous form.

As Ishan Kishan continues his unstoppable form, his childhood coach, Rajiv Kumar, credited Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for his batting rejuvenation. SRH bought him for a whopping INR 11.25 crore at the IPL 2025 auction and retained him for the 2026 season.

Rajiv explained how the brand of cricket that the Orange Army plays suits Kishan and helped him thrive as a batter. Labelling the southpaw ‘a hyperactive kid’ on Cricbuzz, the coach exclaimed that SRH helped him channelise his energy in the right way and aligned with how he wanted to play the game.

“Ishan is a hyperactive kid, and he likes those hyperactive situations where he can thrive. Going to SRH suited his style of batting. The best way for him to deliver is when he can channelise his energy in the right way. You have to be in those hyperactive roles where you are just reacting. Going to SRH unlocked his thought that what he was thinking all along was correct. That’s what he did with the Jharkhand team as well this year.”

Earlier, Ishan Kishan had also praised the fearless team environment at SRH, where players have the license to hit everything, irrespective of the game situation and pressure. During IPL 2025, he revealed that his initial talks with Abhishek Sharma after the auction were about hitting every ball and being fearless with his approach.

How Ishan Kishan has improved massively since joining SRH

Ishan Kishan showed instant improvements in his game after joining Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2025. His overall returns in the season were middling: 354 runs, 35.40 average, 152.58 strike rate, and a century.

However, the work done on the technique and mindset was palpable throughout the tournament, and he continued his tremendous run in the domestic arena. Kishan led Jharkhand to their maiden Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, where he was also the leading run-scorer, with a century in the summit clash.

That opened doors for surprise inclusion in India’s T20 World Cup 2026 squad, and he has hardly been troubled on not-so-flat decks in the tournament. The southpaw scored 20 in the opening game against USA before playing two match-winning knocks against Namibia and Pakistan to help India qualify for the Super 8 stage.

He will look to continue his purple patch not only in this tournament but also in IPL 2026, for which SRH retained him at a big sum despite average numbers last season. Kishan has rectified a lot of things in the recent few months on and off the field, and repaying the trust put in by SRH will tick another crucial box.

