IPL 2026 Auction: Live List of Players SOLD and UNSOLD

The mini auction is underway in UAE.

The much-anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 auction is underway in Abu Dhabi. Following the retentions and trades, the 10 franchises of the T20 league, Mumbai Indians (MI), Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Gujarat Titans (GT), Rajasthan Royals (RR), Punjab Kings (PBKS), Delhi Capitals (DC), and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), are engaging in fierce bidding wars to acquire their target players. Fans will get live updates of the IPL 2026 auction here.

Initially, a total of 1,390 players had registered their names for the event. But only 369 cricketers have been shortlisted to go under the gavel for the upcoming edition of the cash-rich league. The three-time IPL champions, KKR, will enter the bidding hall with the maximum budget of INR 64.30 crore. CSK, one of the most successful teams in the tournament’s history, are also set to compete hard with the Knights with their second-highest purse of INR 43.40 crore.

On the other hand, five-time winners MI (INR 2.75 crore) and IPL 2025 runners-up PBKS (11.50 crore) will have the least work on the auction table. They have retained almost their entire core for the IPL 2026 and will need to fill only five and four slots, respectively.

IPL 2026 Auction Live List of Players SOLD:

PLAYER BASE PRICE (INR) FINAL PRICE (INR) TEAM David Miller 2 crore 2 crore Delhi Capitals Cameron Green 2 crore 25.20 crore Kolkata Knight Riders Wanindu Hasaranga 2 crore 2 crore Lucknow Super Giants Venkatesh Iyer 2 crore 7 crore Royal Challengers Bengaluru Quinton de Kock 1 crore 1 crore Mumbai Indians Ben Duckett 2 crore 2 crore Delhi Capitals Finn Allen 2 crore 2 crore Kolkata Knight Riders Jacob Duffy 2 crore 2 crore Royal Challengers Bengaluru Matheesha Pathirana 2 crore 18 crore Kolkata Knight Riders Anrich Nortje 2 crore 2 crore Lucknow Super Giants Ravi Bishnoi 2 crore 7.20 crore Rajasthan Royals Akeal Hosein 2 crore 2 crore Chennai Super Kings Auqib Nabi 30 lakh 8.40 crore Delhi Capitals Prashant Veer 30 lakh 14.20 crore Chennai Super Kings Shivang Kumar 30 lakh 30 lakh Sunrisers Hyderabad Kartik Sharma 30 lakh 14.20 crore Chennai Super Kings Mukul Choudhary 30 lakh 2.60 crore Lucknow Super Giants Tejasvi Singh Dahiya 30 lakh 3 crore Kolkata Knight Riders

IPL 2026 Squads And Final Team List

CHENNAI SUPER KINGS (CSK)

CSK Retained players: MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ayush Mhatre, Urvil Patel, Dewald Brevis, Sanju Samson (traded), Nathan Ellis, Khaleel Ahmed, Noor Ahmad, Shivam Dube, Anshul Kamboj, Shreyas Gopal, Gurjapneet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary, Ramakrishna Ghosh, and Jamie Overton.

CSK players bought in auction: Akeal Hosein, Prashant Veer, Kartik Sharma

DELHI CAPITALS (DC)

DC Retained players: Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Karun Nair, Abishek Porel, Tristan Stubbs, Sameer Rizvi, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Madhav Tiwari, Mitchell Starc, Mukesh Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Ajay Mandal, Tripurana Vijay, Dushmantha Chameera, Nitish Rana (traded), and T. Natarajan.

DC players bought in auction: David Miller, Ben Duckett, Auqib Nabi

GUJARAT TITANS (GT)

GT Retained players: Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Kumar Kushagra, Anuj Rawat, Jos Buttler, Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Arshad Khan, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma, Gurnoor Brar, Rashid Khan, Manav Suthar, Sai Kishore and Jayant Yadav.

GT players bought in auction:

KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS (KKR)

KKR Retained players: Ajinkya Rahane, Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ramandeep Singh, Vaibhav Arora, Sunil Narine, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Manish Pandey, Anukul Roy, Rovman Powell, and Umran Malik.

KKR players bought in auction: Cameron Green, Finn Allen, Matheesha Pathirana, Tejasvi Singh Dahiya

LUCKNOW SUPER GIANTS (LSG)

LSG Retained players: Rishabh Pant, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Avesh Khan, Digvesh Rathi, Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Matthew Breetzke, Mohsin Khan, Mohammed Shami (traded), Arjun Tendulkar (traded), Arshin Kulkarni, and Abdul Samad.

LSG players bought in auction: Wanindu Hasaranga, Anrich Nortje, Mukul Choudhary

MUMBAI INDIANS (MI)

MI Retained players: Jasprit Bumrah, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Deepak Chahar, Ryan Rickelton, Will Jacks, Trent Boult, Mitch Santner, Corbin Bosch, AM Ghazanfar, Ashwani Kumar, Raghu Sharma, Robin Minz, Raj Bawa, Sherfane Rutherford (traded), Shardul Thakur (traded), and Mayank Markande.

MI players bought in auction: Quinton de Kock

PUNJAB KINGS (PBKS)

PBKS Retained players: Shreyas Iyer, Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Josh Inglis, Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyashak, Yash Thakur, Musheer Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Lockie Ferguson, Harpreet Brar, Suryansh Shedge, Mitchell Owen, Azmatullah Omarzai, Pyla Avinash, Harnoor Pannu, and Vishnu Vinod.

PBKS Players bought in auction:

RAJASTHAN ROYALS (RR)

RR Retained players: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Lhuan Dre-Pretorius, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Ravindra Jadeja (traded), Sam Curran (traded), Donovan Ferreira (traded), Jofra Archer, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma, Yudhvir Singh, Kwena Maphaka, and Nandre Burger.

RR Players bought in auction: Ravi Bishnoi

ROYAL CHALLENGERS BENGALURU (RCB)

RCB Retained players: Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Jitesh Sharma, Phil Salt, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Suyash Sharma, Devdutt Padikkal, Jacob Bethell, Romario Shepherd, Nuwan Thusara, Swapnil Singh, Abhinandan Singh, and Rasikh Salam Dar.

RCB Players bought in auction: Venkatesh Iyer, Jacob Duffy

SUNRISERS HYDERABAD (SRH)

Retained players: Pat Cummins, Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aniket Verma, Harshal Patel, Kamindu Mendis, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Jaydev Unadkat, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen, Eshan Malinga, Harsh Dubey, Brydon Carse, and Smaran Ravichandran.

Players bought in auction: Shivang Kumar

Remaining Purse in IPL 2026 Auction

CHENNAI SUPER KINGS (CSK)

CSK remaining purse: INR 41.40 crore | Available slots: 8

DELHI CAPITALS (DC)

DC remaining purse: INR 17.80 crore | Available slots: 6

GUJARAT TITANS (GT)

GT remaining purse: INR 12.90 crore | Available slots: 5

KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS (KKR)

KKR remaining purse: INR 19.10 crore | Available slots: 10

LUCKNOW SUPER GIANTS (LSG)

LSG remaining purse: INR 18.95 crore | Available slots: 4

MUMBAI INDIANS (MI)

MI remaining purse: 1.75 crore | Available slots: 4

PUNJAB KINGS (PBKS)

PBKS remaining purse: INR 11.50 crore | Available slots: 4

RAJASTHAN ROYALS (RR)

RR remaining purse: INR 8.85 crore | Available slots: 8

ROYAL CHALLENGERS BENGALURU (RCB)

RR remaining purse: 7.40 crore | Available slots: 6

SUNRISERS HYDERABAD (SRH)

SRH remaining purse: INR 25.50 crore | Available slots: 10

IPL 2026 Auction Live List of Players UNSOLD:

PLAYER BASE PRICE (INR) Jake Fraser-McGurk 2 crore Prithvi Shaw 75 lakh Devon Conway 2 crore Sarfaraz Khan 75 lakh Gus Atkinson 2 crore Rachin Ravindra 2 crore Liam Livingstone 2 crore Wiaan Mulder 1 crore Deepak Hooda 75 lakh KS Bharat 75 lakh Rahmanullah Gurbaz 1.50 crore Jonny Bairstow 1 crore Jamie Smith 2 crore Matt Henry 2 crore Akash Deep Singh 1 crore Shivam Mavi 75 lakh Gerald Coetzee 2 crore Spencer Johnson 1.50 crore Fazalhaq Farooqi 1 crore Rahul Chahar 1 crore Maheesh Theekshana 2 crore Mujeeb Rahman 2 crore Atharva Taide 30 lakh Anmolpreet Singh 30 lakh Abhinav Tejrana 30 lakh Abhinav Manohar 30 lakh Yash Dhull 30 lakh Arya Desai 30 lakh Vijay Shankar 30 lakh Rajvardhan Hangargekar 40 lakh Mahipal Lomror 50 lakh Eden Tom 30 lakh Tanush Kotian 30 lakh Kamlesh Nagarkoti 30 lakh Sanvir Singh 30 lakh Ruchit Ahir 30 lakh Vansh Bedi 30 lakh Tushar Raheja 30 lakh

