IPL 2026 Auction: Live List of Players SOLD and UNSOLD

The mini auction is underway in UAE.
The much-anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 auction is underway in Abu Dhabi. Following the retentions and trades, the 10 franchises of the T20 league, Mumbai Indians (MI), Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Gujarat Titans (GT), Rajasthan Royals (RR), Punjab Kings (PBKS), Delhi Capitals (DC), and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), are engaging in fierce bidding wars to acquire their target players. Fans will get live updates of the IPL 2026 auction here.
Initially, a total of 1,390 players had registered their names for the event. But only 369 cricketers have been shortlisted to go under the gavel for the upcoming edition of the cash-rich league. The three-time IPL champions, KKR, will enter the bidding hall with the maximum budget of INR 64.30 crore. CSK, one of the most successful teams in the tournament’s history, are also set to compete hard with the Knights with their second-highest purse of INR 43.40 crore.
On the other hand, five-time winners MI (INR 2.75 crore) and IPL 2025 runners-up PBKS (11.50 crore) will have the least work on the auction table. They have retained almost their entire core for the IPL 2026 and will need to fill only five and four slots, respectively.
|PLAYER
|BASE PRICE (INR)
|FINAL PRICE (INR)
|TEAM
|David Miller
|2 crore
|2 crore
|Delhi Capitals
|Cameron Green
|2 crore
|25.20 crore
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Wanindu Hasaranga
|2 crore
|2 crore
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Venkatesh Iyer
|2 crore
|7 crore
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|Quinton de Kock
|1 crore
|1 crore
|Mumbai Indians
|Ben Duckett
|2 crore
|2 crore
|Delhi Capitals
|Finn Allen
|2 crore
|2 crore
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Jacob Duffy
|2 crore
|2 crore
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|Matheesha Pathirana
|2 crore
|18 crore
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Anrich Nortje
|2 crore
|2 crore
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Ravi Bishnoi
|2 crore
|7.20 crore
|Rajasthan Royals
|Akeal Hosein
|2 crore
|2 crore
|Chennai Super Kings
|Auqib Nabi
|30 lakh
|8.40 crore
|Delhi Capitals
|Prashant Veer
|30 lakh
|14.20 crore
|Chennai Super Kings
|Shivang Kumar
|30 lakh
|30 lakh
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Kartik Sharma
|30 lakh
|14.20 crore
|Chennai Super Kings
|Mukul Choudhary
|30 lakh
|2.60 crore
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Tejasvi Singh Dahiya
|30 lakh
|3 crore
|Kolkata Knight Riders
CSK Retained players: MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ayush Mhatre, Urvil Patel, Dewald Brevis, Sanju Samson (traded), Nathan Ellis, Khaleel Ahmed, Noor Ahmad, Shivam Dube, Anshul Kamboj, Shreyas Gopal, Gurjapneet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary, Ramakrishna Ghosh, and Jamie Overton.
CSK players bought in auction: Akeal Hosein, Prashant Veer, Kartik Sharma
DC Retained players: Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Karun Nair, Abishek Porel, Tristan Stubbs, Sameer Rizvi, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Madhav Tiwari, Mitchell Starc, Mukesh Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Ajay Mandal, Tripurana Vijay, Dushmantha Chameera, Nitish Rana (traded), and T. Natarajan.
DC players bought in auction: David Miller, Ben Duckett, Auqib Nabi
GT Retained players: Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Kumar Kushagra, Anuj Rawat, Jos Buttler, Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Arshad Khan, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma, Gurnoor Brar, Rashid Khan, Manav Suthar, Sai Kishore and Jayant Yadav.
GT players bought in auction:
KKR Retained players: Ajinkya Rahane, Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ramandeep Singh, Vaibhav Arora, Sunil Narine, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Manish Pandey, Anukul Roy, Rovman Powell, and Umran Malik.
KKR players bought in auction: Cameron Green, Finn Allen, Matheesha Pathirana, Tejasvi Singh Dahiya
LSG Retained players: Rishabh Pant, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Avesh Khan, Digvesh Rathi, Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Matthew Breetzke, Mohsin Khan, Mohammed Shami (traded), Arjun Tendulkar (traded), Arshin Kulkarni, and Abdul Samad.
LSG players bought in auction: Wanindu Hasaranga, Anrich Nortje, Mukul Choudhary
MI Retained players: Jasprit Bumrah, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Deepak Chahar, Ryan Rickelton, Will Jacks, Trent Boult, Mitch Santner, Corbin Bosch, AM Ghazanfar, Ashwani Kumar, Raghu Sharma, Robin Minz, Raj Bawa, Sherfane Rutherford (traded), Shardul Thakur (traded), and Mayank Markande.
MI players bought in auction: Quinton de Kock
PBKS Retained players: Shreyas Iyer, Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Josh Inglis, Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyashak, Yash Thakur, Musheer Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Lockie Ferguson, Harpreet Brar, Suryansh Shedge, Mitchell Owen, Azmatullah Omarzai, Pyla Avinash, Harnoor Pannu, and Vishnu Vinod.
PBKS Players bought in auction:
RR Retained players: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Lhuan Dre-Pretorius, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Ravindra Jadeja (traded), Sam Curran (traded), Donovan Ferreira (traded), Jofra Archer, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma, Yudhvir Singh, Kwena Maphaka, and Nandre Burger.
RR Players bought in auction: Ravi Bishnoi
RCB Retained players: Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Jitesh Sharma, Phil Salt, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Suyash Sharma, Devdutt Padikkal, Jacob Bethell, Romario Shepherd, Nuwan Thusara, Swapnil Singh, Abhinandan Singh, and Rasikh Salam Dar.
RCB Players bought in auction: Venkatesh Iyer, Jacob Duffy
Retained players: Pat Cummins, Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aniket Verma, Harshal Patel, Kamindu Mendis, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Jaydev Unadkat, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen, Eshan Malinga, Harsh Dubey, Brydon Carse, and Smaran Ravichandran.
Players bought in auction: Shivang Kumar
CSK remaining purse: INR 41.40 crore | Available slots: 8
DC remaining purse: INR 17.80 crore | Available slots: 6
GT remaining purse: INR 12.90 crore | Available slots: 5
KKR remaining purse: INR 19.10 crore | Available slots: 10
LSG remaining purse: INR 18.95 crore | Available slots: 4
MI remaining purse: 1.75 crore | Available slots: 4
PBKS remaining purse: INR 11.50 crore | Available slots: 4
RR remaining purse: INR 8.85 crore | Available slots: 8
RR remaining purse: 7.40 crore | Available slots: 6
SRH remaining purse: INR 25.50 crore | Available slots: 10
|PLAYER
|BASE PRICE (INR)
|Jake Fraser-McGurk
|2 crore
|Prithvi Shaw
|75 lakh
|Devon Conway
|2 crore
|Sarfaraz Khan
|75 lakh
|Gus Atkinson
|2 crore
|Rachin Ravindra
|2 crore
|Liam Livingstone
|2 crore
|Wiaan Mulder
|1 crore
|Deepak Hooda
|75 lakh
|KS Bharat
|75 lakh
|Rahmanullah Gurbaz
|1.50 crore
|Jonny Bairstow
|1 crore
|Jamie Smith
|2 crore
|Matt Henry
|2 crore
|Akash Deep Singh
|1 crore
|Shivam Mavi
|75 lakh
|Gerald Coetzee
|2 crore
|Spencer Johnson
|1.50 crore
|Fazalhaq Farooqi
|1 crore
|Rahul Chahar
|1 crore
|Maheesh Theekshana
|2 crore
|Mujeeb Rahman
|2 crore
|Atharva Taide
|30 lakh
|Anmolpreet Singh
|30 lakh
|Abhinav Tejrana
|30 lakh
|Abhinav Manohar
|30 lakh
|Yash Dhull
|30 lakh
|Arya Desai
|30 lakh
|Vijay Shankar
|30 lakh
|Rajvardhan Hangargekar
|40 lakh
|Mahipal Lomror
|50 lakh
|Eden Tom
|30 lakh
|Tanush Kotian
|30 lakh
|Kamlesh Nagarkoti
|30 lakh
|Sanvir Singh
|30 lakh
|Ruchit Ahir
|30 lakh
|Vansh Bedi
|30 lakh
|Tushar Raheja
|30 lakh
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.