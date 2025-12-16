News
IPL 2026 Auction: Live List of Players SOLD and UNSOLD
indian-premier-league-ipl

IPL 2026 Auction: Live List of Players SOLD and UNSOLD

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen
Last updated: December 16, 2025
6 min read

The mini auction is underway in UAE.

IPL 2026 Auction: Live List of Players SOLD and UNSOLD

The much-anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 auction is underway in Abu Dhabi. Following the retentions and trades, the 10 franchises of the T20 league, Mumbai Indians (MI), Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Gujarat Titans (GT), Rajasthan Royals (RR), Punjab Kings (PBKS), Delhi Capitals (DC), and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), are engaging in fierce bidding wars to acquire their target players. Fans will get live updates of the IPL 2026 auction here.

Initially, a total of 1,390 players had registered their names for the event. But only 369 cricketers have been shortlisted to go under the gavel for the upcoming edition of the cash-rich league. The three-time IPL champions, KKR, will enter the bidding hall with the maximum budget of INR 64.30 crore. CSK, one of the most successful teams in the tournament’s history, are also set to compete hard with the Knights with their second-highest purse of INR 43.40 crore.

On the other hand, five-time winners MI (INR 2.75 crore) and IPL 2025 runners-up PBKS (11.50 crore) will have the least work on the auction table. They have retained almost their entire core for the IPL 2026 and will need to fill only five and four slots, respectively.

IPL 2026 Auction Live List of Players SOLD:

PLAYERBASE PRICE (INR)FINAL PRICE (INR)TEAM
David Miller 2 crore2 croreDelhi Capitals
Cameron Green 2 crore25.20 croreKolkata Knight Riders
Wanindu Hasaranga2 crore2 croreLucknow Super Giants
Venkatesh Iyer 2 crore7 croreRoyal Challengers Bengaluru
Quinton de Kock1 crore1 croreMumbai Indians
Ben Duckett2 crore2 croreDelhi Capitals
Finn Allen 2 crore2 croreKolkata Knight Riders
Jacob Duffy2 crore2 croreRoyal Challengers Bengaluru
Matheesha Pathirana2 crore18 croreKolkata Knight Riders
Anrich Nortje2 crore2 croreLucknow Super Giants
Ravi Bishnoi2 crore7.20 croreRajasthan Royals
Akeal Hosein2 crore2 croreChennai Super Kings
Auqib Nabi30 lakh8.40 croreDelhi Capitals
Prashant Veer30 lakh 14.20 croreChennai Super Kings
Shivang Kumar30 lakh30 lakhSunrisers Hyderabad
Kartik Sharma30 lakh14.20 croreChennai Super Kings
Mukul Choudhary30 lakh2.60 croreLucknow Super Giants
Tejasvi Singh Dahiya30 lakh3 croreKolkata Knight Riders

IPL 2026 Squads And Final Team List

CHENNAI SUPER KINGS (CSK)

CSK Retained players: MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ayush Mhatre, Urvil Patel, Dewald Brevis, Sanju Samson (traded), Nathan Ellis, Khaleel Ahmed, Noor Ahmad, Shivam Dube, Anshul Kamboj, Shreyas Gopal, Gurjapneet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary, Ramakrishna Ghosh, and Jamie Overton.

CSK players bought in auction: Akeal Hosein, Prashant Veer, Kartik Sharma

DELHI CAPITALS (DC)

DC Retained players: Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Karun Nair, Abishek Porel, Tristan Stubbs, Sameer Rizvi, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Madhav Tiwari, Mitchell Starc, Mukesh Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Ajay Mandal, Tripurana Vijay, Dushmantha Chameera, Nitish Rana (traded), and T. Natarajan.

DC players bought in auction: David Miller, Ben Duckett, Auqib Nabi

GUJARAT TITANS (GT)

GT Retained players: Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Kumar Kushagra, Anuj Rawat, Jos Buttler, Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Arshad Khan, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma, Gurnoor Brar, Rashid Khan, Manav Suthar, Sai Kishore and Jayant Yadav.

GT players bought in auction:

KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS (KKR)

KKR Retained players: Ajinkya Rahane, Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ramandeep Singh, Vaibhav Arora, Sunil Narine, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Manish Pandey, Anukul Roy, Rovman Powell, and Umran Malik.

KKR players bought in auction: Cameron Green, Finn Allen, Matheesha Pathirana, Tejasvi Singh Dahiya

LUCKNOW SUPER GIANTS (LSG)

LSG Retained players: Rishabh Pant, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Avesh Khan, Digvesh Rathi, Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Matthew Breetzke, Mohsin Khan, Mohammed Shami (traded), Arjun Tendulkar (traded), Arshin Kulkarni, and Abdul Samad.

LSG players bought in auction: Wanindu Hasaranga, Anrich Nortje, Mukul Choudhary

MUMBAI INDIANS (MI)

MI Retained players: Jasprit Bumrah, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Deepak Chahar, Ryan Rickelton, Will Jacks, Trent Boult, Mitch Santner, Corbin Bosch, AM Ghazanfar, Ashwani Kumar, Raghu Sharma, Robin Minz, Raj Bawa, Sherfane Rutherford (traded), Shardul Thakur (traded), and Mayank Markande.

MI players bought in auction: Quinton de Kock

PUNJAB KINGS (PBKS)

PBKS Retained players: Shreyas Iyer, Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Josh Inglis, Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyashak, Yash Thakur, Musheer Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Lockie Ferguson, Harpreet Brar, Suryansh Shedge, Mitchell Owen, Azmatullah Omarzai, Pyla Avinash, Harnoor Pannu, and Vishnu Vinod.

PBKS Players bought in auction:

RAJASTHAN ROYALS (RR)

RR Retained players: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Lhuan Dre-Pretorius, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Ravindra Jadeja (traded), Sam Curran (traded), Donovan Ferreira (traded), Jofra Archer, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma, Yudhvir Singh, Kwena Maphaka, and Nandre Burger.

RR Players bought in auction: Ravi Bishnoi

ROYAL CHALLENGERS BENGALURU (RCB)

RCB Retained players: Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Jitesh Sharma, Phil Salt, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Suyash Sharma, Devdutt Padikkal, Jacob Bethell, Romario Shepherd, Nuwan Thusara, Swapnil Singh, Abhinandan Singh, and Rasikh Salam Dar.

RCB Players bought in auction: Venkatesh Iyer, Jacob Duffy

SUNRISERS HYDERABAD (SRH)

Retained players: Pat Cummins, Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aniket Verma, Harshal Patel, Kamindu Mendis, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Jaydev Unadkat, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen, Eshan Malinga, Harsh Dubey, Brydon Carse, and Smaran Ravichandran.

Players bought in auction: Shivang Kumar

Remaining Purse in IPL 2026 Auction

CHENNAI SUPER KINGS (CSK)

CSK remaining purse: INR 41.40 crore | Available slots: 8

DELHI CAPITALS (DC)

DC remaining purse: INR 17.80 crore | Available slots: 6

GUJARAT TITANS (GT)

GT remaining purse: INR 12.90 crore | Available slots: 5

KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS (KKR)

KKR remaining purse: INR 19.10 crore | Available slots: 10

LUCKNOW SUPER GIANTS (LSG)

LSG remaining purse: INR 18.95 crore | Available slots: 4

MUMBAI INDIANS (MI)

MI remaining purse: 1.75 crore | Available slots: 4

PUNJAB KINGS (PBKS)

PBKS remaining purse: INR 11.50 crore | Available slots: 4

RAJASTHAN ROYALS (RR)

RR remaining purse: INR 8.85 crore | Available slots: 8

ROYAL CHALLENGERS BENGALURU (RCB)

RR remaining purse: 7.40 crore | Available slots: 6

SUNRISERS HYDERABAD (SRH)

SRH remaining purse: INR 25.50 crore | Available slots: 10

IPL 2026 Auction Live List of Players UNSOLD:

PLAYERBASE PRICE (INR)
Jake Fraser-McGurk2 crore
Prithvi Shaw 75 lakh
Devon Conway 2 crore
Sarfaraz Khan75 lakh
Gus Atkinson2 crore
Rachin Ravindra2 crore
Liam Livingstone2 crore
Wiaan Mulder1 crore
Deepak Hooda 75 lakh
KS Bharat 75 lakh
Rahmanullah Gurbaz1.50 crore
Jonny Bairstow1 crore
Jamie Smith2 crore
Matt Henry2 crore
Akash Deep Singh1 crore
Shivam Mavi 75 lakh
Gerald Coetzee2 crore
Spencer Johnson1.50 crore
Fazalhaq Farooqi1 crore
Rahul Chahar 1 crore
Maheesh Theekshana2 crore
Mujeeb Rahman2 crore
Atharva Taide30 lakh
Anmolpreet Singh30 lakh
Abhinav Tejrana30 lakh
Abhinav Manohar30 lakh
Yash Dhull30 lakh
Arya Desai30 lakh
Vijay Shankar 30 lakh
Rajvardhan Hangargekar40 lakh
Mahipal Lomror50 lakh
Eden Tom30 lakh
Tanush Kotian30 lakh
Kamlesh Nagarkoti30 lakh
Sanvir Singh30 lakh
Ruchit Ahir30 lakh
Vansh Bedi30 lakh
Tushar Raheja30 lakh

