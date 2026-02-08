KL Rahul Stays Unbeaten at 60, Rajasthan Royals Pacer Bags Four-fer — Full Round-up Of Ranji Trophy Quarter-finals Day 3

The Ranji Trophy 2025-26 semi-final will begin on February 15.

Day 3 of the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 quarter-finals witnessed the eight teams’ continued effort to make it to the top four. While captain Devdutt Padikkal and KL Rahul’s partnership kept Karnataka in the game, a magnificent double-hundred from Sudip Kumar Gharami increased Bengal’s first-innings lead.

Let’s look at the standout performances of the Ranji Trophy quarter-finals Day 3.

KL Rahul Strengthens Karnataka’s Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Semi-final Hopes

The Mumbai batters had put up a gritty show following their first-innings debacle. Starting the third day with a 136-run lead, the most successful side of the tournament’s history finished at 377. But while chasing the 325-run target, Karnataka lost their ex-skipper Mayank Agarwal early in the innings.

Previously, Agarwal (92) was the lone warrior to take up the team’s total to 173 in the second innings, earning a crucial 53-run lead. But an unbeaten 60 from KL Rahul has strengthened the eight-time winners’ chances to qualify for the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 semi-finals. He has been joined by Karnataka’s highest run-scorer of the season, Karun Nair, at the crease before the end of Day 3.

Rajasthan Royals’ Kuldeep Sen Snares Four-wicket Haul

Jammu and Kashmir had started off the day with a 126-run lead over Madhya Pradesh. But a combined effort from star Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer, Rajasthan Royals (RR) seamer Kuldeep Sen, and Ramveer Singh Gurjar folded the side for 248. Kuldeep starred with a crucial four-fer, while Venkatesh and Ramveer scalped three wickets each.

However, at the end of Day 3, Madhya Pradesh’s chances to advance to the next round look slim. Rajat Patidar and Co. are at 87/5, needing 204 more runs to win.

Sudip Kumar Gharami Brings Up Double-century

Bengal’s No.3 batter, Sudip Kumar Gharami, has converted his overnight score of 112 to notch up a magnificent double-ton in the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 quarter-finals. The 26-year-old’s maiden double-hundred extended the team’s first-innings lead to 123 runs. At the stumps of Day 3, Bengal are at 418/6 against Andhra Pradesh, with Sudip (216) and Shakir Habib Gandhi (45) at the crease.

