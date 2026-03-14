LSG Franchise Names New Skipper Ahead of 2026 Season

The LSG franchise has made an obvious choice.

Aiden Markram will lead Manchester Super Giants (MSG), a sister franchise of LSG, in The Hundred 2026. He is already part of two of their franchises in IPL and SA20, where he leads Durban’s Super Giants (DSG).

Markram became the most expensive overseas player in The Hundred auction, where MSG bought him for £200k after intense bidding. Justin Langer, the franchise’s head coach, was full of praise for the Proteas all-rounder, highlighting his expertise as a batter and leader after acquiring his services.

“It’s nice to have him in three of our teams: brilliant player, outstanding human being, and also real captaincy material. That’s one of the facets of his game that we love, his leadership.”

Aiden Markram became South Africa’s full-time T20I captain in March 2023, leading his side to the T20 World Cup 2024 final and T20 World Cup 2026 semifinal. Additionally, he has captained Sunrisers Eastern Cape (SEC) to two SA20 titles and led Durban’s Super Giants, part of the LSG group, to the final earlier this year; his credentials as a leader are surely high.

Can Aiden Markram become LSG captain in IPL?

While a far-fetched idea for now, Lucknow Super Giants will definitely follow Markram’s modus operandi in The Hundred to give him a greater role in IPL. Currently, Rishabh Pant remains at the helm for LSG and will lead them in IPL 2026.

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However, Pant’s captaincy record is not too impressive, and he made numerous tactical errors last season. With Aiden Markram in the team, LSG won’t mind giving him the captaincy baton should the results remain the same this time around.

The South African all-rounder captained Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in IPL 2023, but his team failed miserably, and Pat Cummins replaced him next season. However, he has evolved massively since then and might be seen at the LSG helm sooner or later.

A lot will depend on how he performs in The Hundred, for this will be one of his few stints with fewer South African players and more English and other countries’ players. If he succeeds with the Manchester Super Giants, LSG won’t shy from making him IPL captain, especially since he’s with the franchise everywhere and Langer has vouched for him.

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