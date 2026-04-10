Mukul Choudhary Eclipses Cameron Green’s All-Round Show To Steal Last-Ball Thriller, Key Takeaways From KKR vs LSG IPL 2026

The Indian Premier League (IPL 2026) match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) ended in a nail-biting fashion. After Cameron Green impressed with the bat and ball for Kolkata, it was the Lucknow youngster Mukul Choudhary who snatched a win on the final ball of the game.

In the process, LSG picked up their second victory in three matches while KKR remain winless after four matches.

Let’s take a look at key takeaways from the KKR vs LSG clash.

Cameron Green’s all-round show

Cameron Green, who had struggled to get going with the bat, managing scores of 18, 2 and 4, finally looked in good rhythm with an unbeaten 32*(24). Furthermore, he also bowled for the first time in IPL 2026 after abstaining himself during the previous games due to workload concerns for his back. Although he got the big wicket of Rishabh Pant in his very first over, the Aussie’s overall returns weren’t great as he leaked 28 runs from two overs.

Nicholas Pooran struggles continue

One major concern for LSG will be the poor form of one of their star batters. The explosive left-hander, who batted at No.3 till last season was moved down the order to No.5 for IPL 2026 with Rishabh Pant promoting himself up to first down.

Pooran, however, have failed to deliver so far and once again had a lacklustre outing against KKR. He hit just a solitary six during his brief stay of 13 in the middle and conceded 7 dot balls. Overall this season, Pooran has managed only 22 runs from three matches at 7.33 average with a subpar strike rate 81.48 and just one boundary and a six.

ALSO READ:

The final act of Mukul Choudhary

The 21-year-old wicketkeeper-batter, who was acquired for INR 2.6 crores at the IPL 2026 auction finally repaid the faith of the franchise and gave a testament to his sheer hitting prowess. With 30 runs needed off the last two overs and the odds stacked against LSG, Mukul alone slammed 28 runs to seal the game on the final over. Mukul is one serious talent to watch out for and he will play a crucial role in finishing games for LSG this season.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.