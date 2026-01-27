Mumbai Indians Batter Banks On IPL After Last Minute Call-up To T20 World Cup 2026 Squad

He was part of the T20 World Cup 2024.

Mumbai Indians wicketkeeper-batter Ryan Rickelton, who received a late recall to the South Africa T20 World Cup 2026 squad, will rely on his Indian Premier League (IPL) experience to take his side to their maiden title. The wicketkeeper-batter stepped in after southpaw Tony de Zorzi and all-rounder Donovan Ferreira, who both suffered injuries very close to the T20 World Cup 2026.

Ryan Rickelton Leans On IPL Experience For T20 World Cup 2026 Prospects

Ryan Rickelton was left stunned when he received the call to join the South Africa squad for T20 World Cup 2026, recognising that his recent experiences in India still matter. The left-hander also believes his IPL experience for Mumbai Indians may help him turn things around.

“I actually went on holiday for a bit, and then got a call saying ‘Your holiday’s over. You’re coming back’. I don’t know where I’m going to bat, if I am going to be at the top two or three or wherever, so that’s going to be a new experience for me as well. But I have that experience in India now. I probably need to lean a little bit more on my IPL experience,” Ryan Rickelton revealed.

With Tony de Zorzi initially set to bat at No.3, Rickelton’s inclusion could lead to changes in the batting order. He might move into the top order depending on match conditions and team balance. If he opens the innings partnering Quinton de Kock, captain Aiden Markram may have to shift into the middle-order.

Ryan Rickelton noted that he has grown accustomed to Indian pitches, bowlers, and match pressure. In the IPL 2025, the left-hander represented the Mumbai Indians (MI), scoring 388 runs in 14 innings at 29.84 average at 150.97 strike rate, including three half-centuries.

The inclusion of Rickelton came after a strong SA20 campaign where he scored 337 runs, averaging 42.12, with a strike rate of 156.01, with two hundreds. His stint with MI Cape Town allowed the selectors to choose him over other players as South Africa looked at their batting options, especially for playing in the subcontinent.

Tony De Zorzi did not recover from a hamstring tear he sustained in December during South Africa’s tour of India. Ferreira fractured his shoulder while fielding in an SA20 match. These injuries forced Cricket South Africa to change the squad before the January 31 deadline. Tristan Stubbs, who recently led Sunrisers Eastern Cape to their third SA20 title in four seasons, is also a replacement in the squad.

Rickelton was part of South Africa’s T20 World Cup 2024 squad as a reserve but did not play a match. Now, Rickelton has a strong opportunity to play and make an impact, potentially powering South Africa one step forward and lifting the T20 World Cup 2026 trophy.

Meanwhile, South Africa are still assessing the fitness of veteran batter David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, and Dewald Brevis ahead of their departure for the T20 World Cup 2026, which starts on February 7. Miller is the biggest concern after suffering an adductor injury during the SA20 clash.

