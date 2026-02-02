Mumbai Indians Franchise Star Registers 18-ball 41 For USA Against IND A in T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-up Fixture

The Mumbai Indians franchise player has been playing an important role for the USA national side.

The United States of America (USA) did not have the best of starts to their warm-up fixtures in the T20 World Cup 2026 in terms of the result. However, they way they played against India A in their first fixture induced a lot of promise. Mumbai Indians franchise star Sanjay Krishnamurthi played a brilliant cameo, scoring 41 runs off just 18 deliveries in the fixture.

The Men in Blue put up a hefty 238/3 on the board, on the back of a sumptuous century from Narayan Jagadeesan. The Tamil Nadu wicketkeeper-batter scored 104 off 55 deliveries. Having said that, USA were always going to need something special in response. Mumbai Indians star Sanjay Krishnamurthi tried his best, but his efforts weren’t enough.

The warm-up fixtures will mark the commencement of an important phase, just before the T20 World Cup 2026 gets going. The visitors were dismissed for 200 with two balls to spare, which will be considered as a pretty good effort in their first fixture.

Can the Mumbai Indians Star Be USA’s X-Factor?

Sanjay Krishnamurthi has been a vital part of the USA side for quite a while now. If he continues to showcase performances like these, the Mumbai Indians youngster will surely be on his way to light up the T20 World Cup 2026.

Krishnamurthi has represented the Men in Blue & Gold in the ILT20 recently. However, in the seven fixtures played this season, he was not able to strike an impact.

That being said, in Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025, the 22-year-old scored 253 runs in 11 innings at a strike-rate of 154.26 for the San Francisco Unicorns.

In 43 T20Is for the USA, the Mumbai Indians franchise batter has scored more than 700 runs at a strike-rate nearing 140 with three fifties under his belt. Overall, the youngster has showcased his mettle with the range of shots, and continues to be one of the players to watch for in the upcoming tournament.

