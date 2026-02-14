New Gujarat Titans Recruit Makes Strong Case For IPL 2026 Spot With Fiery Fifty in ENG vs SCO T20 World Cup 2026

Gujarat Titans batter Tom Banton took down Mark Watt wonderfully.

After a nervy start to yet another second innings, England have made their way to another victory, this time against Scotland. Gujarat Titans recruit Tom Banton shone with a prolific fifty in the fixture against Scotland.

The new Gujarat Titans batter came out to the middle when England were in a heap of trouble at 13/2 in two overs, chasing a tricky total of 153. Banton navigated England through the tough phase, in order to take them over the line with a prolific unbeaten 63.

In each of the three fixtures so far, England have not had an easy match to navigate through. After the scare against Nepal, they did not manage to beat the West Indies, before managing to take down Scotland.

An absolutely vital innings as we look to chase down these runs 💥 pic.twitter.com/xqDWFFBfg4 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) February 14, 2026

ALSO READ:

Can the Gujarat Titans Recruit See England Through?

As far as his numbers are concerned, Tom Banton has all the ability in the world to see England through in the T20 World Cup 2026. That being said, it is also obvious that he will need some support from the batters at the top of the order, including the likes of Phil Salt and Jos Buttler.

In 26 innings, Banton has scored 698 runs at an average of 27.63 with a strike-rate of 152, which is extremely good in the shortest format of the game. He started off on a jittery note, but soon picked up pace, attacking Mark Watt in his very first over.

The Gujarat Titans will be extremely pleased to have the services of Tom Banton in the mix, who can propel the team towards some really decent totals.

One of the best qualities to have for Banton would be his ability to bat anywhere in the top four. The right-hander has also batted as an opener in international cricket in seven innings at a strike-rate in excess of 150.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.