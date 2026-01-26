New KKR Signing Set To Open In Final T20I vs India After Big Bash League Heroics

The newly signed KKR star has had a wonderful BBL season.

Up until the second T20I against India, New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner kept speaking about how the Kiwis did not have their full strength side. The visitors will welcome Finn Allen back to the squad for the last T20I against India, after a successful Big Bash League (BBL) season.

The 26-year-old, who was recently acquired by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for a sum of INR 2 Crore was the top-run scorer in the Australian franchise league, with 466 runs across 11 innings. Allen scored a prolific century, and also backed it up with two fifties, contributing to their title win.

The Blackcaps have reportedly released Kristian Clarke and Tim Robinson from the squad, with James Neesham, Lockie Ferguson and Tim Seifert having joined the camp.

Kristian Clarke and Tim Robinson have been released from the BLACKCAPS T20 squad in India with Jimmy Neesham, Lockie Ferguson and Tim Seifert now in camp.



Finn Allen will be the final squad member to join the side on Thursday in Trivandrum.#INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/PARjD3EsHf — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) January 26, 2026

ALSO READ:

Newly Acquired KKR Star Big Hope For Kiwis

Ever since the first ball in the T20I series was bowled, things have gone south for the visitors. Mitchell Santner and the team management will have a lot of hopes from Finn Allen, who is fresh off his BBL heroics. New Zealand will want him to replicate those heroics for the next 45 days.

More to follow…