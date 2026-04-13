Praful Hinge Makes Dream Debut With Triple-Wicket First Over in SRH vs RR IPL 2026 Match [WATCH]

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) speedster Praful Hinge made a dream start to his Indian Premier League (IPL 2026) career with a triple-wicket first over in the clash against Rajasthan Royals today (April 13). Bought for INR 30 lakhs at the auction last December, Hinge repaid the trust of the SRH management with his fiery bowling in the powerplay. In the process, he also became the first bowler ever to take three wickets in the opening over of an IPL innings.

Opening the bowling for SRH, Praful Hinge struck in the very first over of RR’s chase removing key batters Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel and Lhuan-dre Pretorius cheaply on respective ducks. On the second ball, Sooryavanshi skied one which Salil Arora caught comfortably to send the teenage sensation back to the hut for a golden duck. One ball later, Hinge cleaned bowled Jurel for a two-ball duck before striking again on the last ball to get the better of Proteas youngster LdP who could last just for two deliveries.

Watch the video of the dismissals below.

The 24-year-old right-arm quick was clearly not done as he returned for his second over to dismiss RR skipper Riyan Parag on the last ball and claimed a total of four wickets in the powerplay.

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Speaking about the SRH vs RR contest, Praful’s heroics with the ball put the Royals on the backfoot right at the start of their chase. Losing their top-order in the powerplay have made the equation heavily against them and RR have a mountain to climb after losing half their side.

At the time of writing this report, the RR scoreboard read 55/5 in 7.4 overs with Ravindra Jadeja and Donovan Ferreira batting in the middle.

Earlier, after being put to bat first, SRH posted a towering 216/6 in 20 overs, courtesy of an explosive 44-ball 91 from skipper Ishan Kishan. Heinrich Klaasen also contributed with a crucial 26-ball 40, while Nitish Kumar Reddy and Salil Arora played cameos of 28 off 13 balls and 24 off 13 balls respectively.

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