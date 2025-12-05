R Ashwin Flags CSK Concern for Auqib Nabi Amidst Rising Interest Before IPL 2026 Auction.

CSK are expected to bid for Auqib Nabi at IPL 2026 auction.

There’s growing speculation that Chennai Super Kings could target rising pacer Auqib Nabi at the IPL 2026 auction. A couple of days ago, Ravichandran Ashwin posted an interesting post on his official X (formerly Twitter) account, where he shared two cricketers – Aaqib Javed and Mohammad Nabi – to indicate a boost in the pacer’s stocks.

However, Ashwin has now raised a concern about Auqib’s gametime if he ends up in CSK for IPL 2026. On his YouTube channel, the former Indian spinner explained how the high demand for fast bowlers will help the J&K pacer find a team in the auction, but at CSK, he might not get enough matches.

“In this particular auction, fast bowlers will be in high demand. I’ll reiterate that Umesh Yadav might also get a few bids with good bidding, as there is a lot of demand with very little supply. And franchises have a lot of money. So someone like Aquib Nabi will have demand, but whether he’ll get picked and play, I do not know. Even if CSK pick him, they’ll have him as a backup bowler only.”

CSK retained several pace bowlers and pace-bowling all-rounders – Anshul Kamboj, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Jamie Overton, Khaleel Ahmed, Nathan Ellis, Gurjapneet Singh, and Mukesh Choudhary – ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. With plenty of options already, Auqib Nabi won’t be their priority, as Ashwin pointed out, with their focus on more all-rounders, but he can be on their target list if the budget and auction dynamics allow.

Apart from CSK, several other teams likely to target Aquib Nabi in IPL 2026 auction

Auqib Nabi will be in high demand in the IPL 2026 auction after his recent rise as a bowler, since not many quality options will be available for teams to choose from. He has continued his good run in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025, with 11 wickets at 13.54 runs apiece and an economy rate of 7.91 in five innings, including a four-wicket haul.

Teams like Delhi Capitals (DC) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) need more Indian speedsters in their squad, and Nabi might be on their radar to fill those slots. Additionally, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will look for someone like him since they have traded Mohammed Shami to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

So, even if CSK don’t go hard after him, other franchises will surely try to get Auqib Nabi at a reasonable price. He can move the new ball and has shown improved accuracy, with a knack for taking wickets, making him a genuine powerplay operator.

Then, there’s also decent value at the death, even though early exposure to the league can leave him a bit vulnerable against big-hitting batters. However, teams don’t mind having a few such players who are on a rising curve and show the ability to improve with more experience, and Nabi fits that category.

