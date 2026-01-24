RCB Duo Rajat Patidar and Venkatesh Iyer Register Low Scores Against Karnataka in Ranji Trophy.

Both will likely be part of RCB playing XI in IPL 2026.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) duo Rajat Patidar and Venkatesh Iyer failed in the Ranji Trophy 2025/26. Playing for Madhya Pradesh, the two batters couldn’t make the most of the second batting chance against Karnataka.

RCB captain Rajat Patidar departs on a duck

Rajat Patidar registered another low score against Karnataka in the Ranji Trophy. He departed on a two-ball duck in the second innings.

When Patidar came to bat, Madhya Pradesh were 96/2 and required another decent partnership to take Karnataka out of the game. However, he couldn’t apply himself at the crease and was out against Vidyadhar Patil soon, continuing his run of low scores across formats.

In the first innings, the RCB captain had got a start, as he accumulated 30 runs in 48 balls, including four boundaries, before departing back to the pavilion. His recent form hasn’t been encouraging, and more low scores, albeit in the longest format, will surely be a concern for RCB ahead of IPL 2026.

Venkatesh Iyer fails to make a significant impact

After a fine knock in the initial innings, newly-acquired RCB all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer was another big batter to get out cheaply. He could only score a solitary run in three deliveries before losing his wicket.

Shreyas Gopal dismissed him in the 36th over to bring Karnataka back into the game. Iyer’s dismissal meant Madhya Pradesh lost two big wickets in quick succession.

Venkatesh Iyer was Madhya Pradesh’s top scorer in the first innings and would have liked to bat for a few overs to strengthen his team’s position. Madhya Pradesh are still in a commanding position, but these two big wickets have kept Karnataka in the game for now.

