RCB Skipper Rajat Patidar Grabs a Stunning Low Catch in Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Quarter-final [WATCH]

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain Rajat Patidar has displayed sharp fielding skills in the ongoing Madhya Pradesh vs Jammu and Kashmir Ranji Trophy 2025-26 quarter-final. His brilliant low catch at the slip helped the side to send back opener Shubham Khajuria.

Rajat Patidar Would Look to Make a Comeback in Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Quarter-final

The batter has not been in great form since topping the batting chart in the Duleep Trophy 2025. He had scored 382 runs in three matches of the red-ball league, which included two centuries and fifty-plus knocks apiece. But following the remarkable run, Patidar has endured a lean patch in the last three domestic tournaments across formats.

The IPL 2025 winning captain managed only 113 runs in eight fixtures of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT), averaging only 16.14. Patidar continued a similar form in the subsequent 50-over league, the Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT), putting up just 67 runs in three matches.

The 32-year-old’s return to the red-ball event has also failed to change his fortunes with the willow. After recording a 30 and a duck against Karnataka, he returned with the figures of two and 11 in their last group-stage fixture against Maharashtra.

Madhya Pradesh Gains Early Advantage After Bundling Out Jammu and Kashmir

This knockout game will be crucial for the Madhya Pradesh skipper as the 2021-22 champions aim for their second Ranji title. The side has claimed an early advantage by bundling out the opposition for only 194 on the opening day.

Following his excellent catch to dismiss Khajuria, who top scored with a gritty 60-run knock, no other Jammu and Kashmir batter could put up a fight against Madhya Pradesh’s bowling attack. Kuldeep Sen starred with a fierce fifer, while Kumar Kartikeya also snared a three-wicket haul. At the Stumps of Day 1, Patidar and Co. are 28 for no loss after 10 overs.

