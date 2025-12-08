Sai Sudharsan Returns To Form With A Scintillating 101 Not Out in SMAT 2025

He was playing at home of Gujarat Titans, in Ahmedabad.

After struggling with single digits and toiling hard, Sai Sudharsan has returned to form with a blazing hundred in the Saurashtra vs Tamil Nadu clash of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2025. Tamil Nadu now have three wins from seven matches, and are seated at the fourth position of the Group D points table. They will not be qualifying for the next round of SMAT 2025.

Playing the sixth SMAT 2025 clash, the Tamil Nadu opener ensured a victory for his team.

After winning the toss and electing to bat first, Saurashtra opener Vishvaraj Jadeja got off to a flyer. He put up 70 off 39, while the other end kept losing wickets. The next four batters could add only 14 more runs before Sammar Gajjar played an important role down the order. The No.6 batter struck 66 off 42 balls. Eventually, the team ended with 183/7 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Ragupathy Silambarasan picked up three wickets.

Tamil Nadu’s start was a replica of the first innings. They lost three wickets in four overs, leaving Sai Sudharsan and Rithik Easwaran on the crease. The Gujarat Titans batter took charge to anchor the innings. Facing 55 balls, he struck an unbeaten 101 runs at a strike rate of 180+. His knock included four sixes and 10 boundaries.

Easwaran’s 29 off 17 and Sunny Sandhu’s 30 off nine helped the team closer to victory. But in the end, the 24-year-old reached his milestone and sealed Tamil Nadu’s win with a boundary in the 19th over.

Sai Sudharsan in 2025

The southpaw has faced highs and lows in his career in 2025 so far. Sai Sudharsan hit the headlines during the IPL 2025 when he was in sync with his GT captain, Shubman Gill. The team relied on the sensational form of the duo as they both played plenty of match-winning knocks throughout the season. Sudharsan bagged the Orange Cap with 759 runs in 15 innings at an average of 54.21.

Based on his form in the IPL, Sudharsan was selected for the England Test series. He was dismissed for a four-ball duck on debut in Leeds. Amid a tough tour, he could make only 140 runs in six innings. He struck a long half-century and returned with a top score of 61.

In comparison, he had a better home tour against the West Indies with 133 runs in three innings. Sudharsan came agonisingly close to his maiden hundred with a score of 87 in Delhi. He also played a Test against South Africa, but could manage only 29 runs across two innings.

His performances for India A against South Africa ahead of the Test tour were not impressive, scoring a total of 84 across four innings.

In the SMAT 2025, Sai Sudharsan started slowly with 13, 1, 8, and 5-run knocks. In the clash against Jharkhand, he made a quick-fire 64. But he was run out, and the team couldn’t cross the line, resulting in a loss. However, with an unbeaten hundred and a Player of the Match award, the youngster would be high on confidence for his upcoming fixtures in the domestic circuit.

