Sanju Samson Stars With Unbeaten Hundred as Chennai Claims Maiden Win; Key Takeaways from CSK vs DC IPL 2026

Sanju Samson scored his fourth IPL century in the CSK vs DC match.

Chennai Super Kings are finally off the mark with their maiden victory of the IPL 2026. The hosts have clinched a 23-run win over the Delhi Capitals in the CSK vs DC match. With this, the Men in Yellow have also ended their six-match losing streak at home. Sanju Samson was the star of the night, notching up a fiery century to power CSK to their third consecutive 200-plus score.

While chasing, DC were also off to a decent start. But losing wickets at regular intervals snatched the game away from them. Let’s look at 3 key takeaways from the CSK vs DC game.

Sanju Samson Notches Up Unbeaten Ton

After a few cheap outings, the fan-favourite Sanju Samson has finally put up a stellar show while donning the CSK yellow. The batter looked in sublime touch right from the beginning in Chennai, as he notched up a remarkable 115 not out off only 56 balls. The opener’s heroics were laced with 15 boundaries and four sixes, striking at a pulsating rate of 205.35.

Youngster Ayush Mhatre also contributed a valuable 36-ball 59 before being retired out. Eventually, a brisk 20-run cameo from Shivam Dube, coupled with Samson’s consistent strokes, propelled the five-time champions to 212/2.

Axar Patel Continues Lean Patch

Though the DC skipper has bowled some economical spells, he is yet to contribute with his willow in the ongoing edition so far. After recording a golden duck and just two runs in their initial three fixtures, Axar Patel also failed to put up a few crucial runs in the CSK vs DC match. The all-rounder had promoted himself to No.4 in search of runs, but the move did not prove to be beneficial for the side, as the hosts reduced them to 66/3 in under seven overs.

Since then, no other batter could stitch a key partnership with Tristan Stubbs at the other end. Coming in as an impact player, Ashutosh Sharma had amassed a few big hits during his 19-run cameo but could not convert it into a match-winning knock.

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After a fierce start by the openers, the Capitals lost wickets in clusters, snatching the momentum away from them. David Miller could not achieve redemption in the CSK vs DC game, as he managed only 17 off 14 deliveries. However, another South African batter, Stubbs, was the franchise’s only ray of hope to take them over the line.

The right-hander was the lone warrior in the run chase, smashing 60 off 38, including three maximums and four boundaries. But unfortunately, the 25-year-old got dismissed in the penultimate over, with DC still needing 30 more runs off the final nine balls.

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