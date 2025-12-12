Shivam Shukla Weaves His Magic With Four-For in SMAT 2025–26, Stands Firmly in Line for Hefty IPL 2026 Auction Payday.

Shivam Shukla has been in top form ahead of IPL 2026 auction.

Rising Indian domestic spinner Shivam Shukla, who has also been part of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) before, has continued his terrific work ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. He has been touted as one of the most exciting talents in the local arena and churned out another magnificent spell in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025.

Shivam took four wickets for 23 runs at an economy rate of 5.80 in his four-over spell against Andhra. He dismissed big batters like Nitish Kumar Reddy (25), Ricky Bhui (11), KV Sasikanth (0), and Satyanarayana Raju (0) during this spell, leaving the opponent reeling.

His spell helped Madhya Pradesh bundle the opponent to a mere 112 in 19.1 overs in the first innings and ease the batters’ job in the second innings. Shivam Shukla has been in fine form in the ongoing SMAT, with 13 wickets at 14.61 runs apiece and an economy rate of 6.55 in eight innings, including a four-wicket haul.

ALSO READ:

Madhya Pradesh have won five games so far this season, and Shivam has taken 10 wickets at an average of 12.30, showing his value to his team’s success. They also show how the opponents haven’t picked his unique variations, which have been highly rated and are the biggest reason for his effectiveness.

Shivam Shukla set to earn a hefty deal in IPL 2026 auction

With the IPL 2026 auction just around the corner, Shivam Shukla couldn’t have chosen a better time to take wickets in bunches and flex his superior skill sets with the ball. Several teams require solid spinners in their squads, and Shivam is precisely what they are looking for.

He offers high wicket-taking value and an element of unpredictability, traits that franchises often prioritise when scouting local spinners. He has previously worked with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), suggesting he is already on the radar, and recent performances will tempt teams to go harder for him.

Teams like the Mumbai Indians (MI) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) need a wrist spinner in their primary XI. Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) need them as backups.

Suggestion Number 9 for #IPL2026 (MUST BUY)🧡 :



Shivam Shukla from Madhya Pradesh



Mystery spinner who bowls at 90+kmph



Madhya Pradesh premier league



He picked 21 wickets in 2 seasons with eco 7.5



SRH net bowler for 2025 season.@srinathb | @VarunAaron | #SRHAuction | pic.twitter.com/ii8YAHzAPl — Dinesh Tata (@TataDinesh17) November 20, 2025

So, Shivam Shukla should not only get sold but also earn a handsome price after showing the ability to perform well against the best batters in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Not many quality spinners are available in the IPL 2026 auction, which would help him get his true price, especially since he will improve with more exposure.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.