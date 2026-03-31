Shreyas Iyer Suffers Huge Blow on Wrist, Gets Dismissed on Next Ball During PBKS vs GT IPL 2026 Game [WATCH]

Shreays Iyer provided an update on his injury during the post-match presentation ceremony.

Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer suffered a blow on his wrist during the PBKS vs GT fixture of the IPL 2026. The incident took place on the fifth ball of the 12th over when debutant Cooper Connolly smacked a Rashid Khan delivery straight towards the skipper.

The batter was seen in a lot of pain and the physios immediately treated him with an ice pack and magic spray. However, Shreyas did not leave the field to manage his injury. But he could not prolong his stay at the crease either, as he was dismissed by Prasidh Krishna in the first ball of the next over.

Watch the video here:

PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer suffered a hand injury after being hit by a shot from Connelly. pic.twitter.com/IobUBK7f7M — Surendra Yadav (@surendraYadav22) March 31, 2026

Notably, the 31-year-old had started off the innings well, amassing successive sixes against another debutant, Ashok Sharma. But he could not carry on the momentum after the unfortunate hit and went back to the pavilion scoring only 18 runs off 11 balls.

Following the PBKS vs GT game, the Kings’ captain shared an update regarding his wrist injury.

“All I can say is nice. It’s same as it was before. I don’t want to jinx anything. I just want to stay positive, and hopefully it comes alright,” he stated in the post-match presentation.

Punjab Kings Wins Nervy Affair in PBKS vs GT IPL 2026 Match

The last edition’s runners-up were easily cruising towards the target of 163. But four back-to-back scalps had brought the visitors back into the match. But despite losing wickets at regular intervals, the Australian youngster stood strong at the other end. Coming in at No.3, he played a match-winning knock of 72* runs off only 44 deliveries.

Connolly’s brilliant innings was laced with five fours and as many over-boundaries, striking at a pulsating rate of 163.63. Earlier, Prabhsimran Singh had set the tone for the chase after his opening partner Priyansh Arya fell for seven. The right-hander scored a 24-ball 37, including four sixes and a boundary.

However, the dismissal of Shreyas had triggered a collapse in the PBKS middle order. But eventually, a well-set Connolly finished off the chase alongside his fellow national teammate Xavier Bartlett (11* off 5), as the Shreyas-led side claimed the fixture by three wickets with five balls remaining.

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