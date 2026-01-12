SRH Franchise Signs Two Aussie Stars, Retains T20 World Cup 2026-Bound England Players for the Hundred 2026

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) took over the ownership of Northern Superchargers and rebranded it to Sunrisers Leeds for the upcoming The Hundred 2026 season.

The franchise also announced their list of retentions and direct signings for the next edition across both the men’s and women’s teams.

The Hundred 2026 season will witness an auction for the first time, switching from a draft system after the privatisation of the league.

SRH sister franchise Sunrisers Leeds Men’s team make two direct signings

The Men’s team will be coached by Daniel Vettori, who is also the SRH coach in IPL. They have retained their T20 World Cup 2026-bound England players in Harry Brook and Brydon Carse.

The Three Lions white-ball captain Harry Brook featured in nine matches during the previous 2025 edition, accumulating 227 runs at an impressive average of 37.83. In his new contract, he is reportedly set to earn approximately £500,000. On the other hand, fast bowler Brydon Carse was absent from the entire 2025 tournament. His absence was due to workload management by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), since Carse is an integral cog in the England pace battery across formats.

Talking about the direct signings by the SRH franchise – they roped in Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh, who is in brilliant form in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL 2025-26) and fellow Aussie seamer Nathan Ellis.

Sunrisers Leeds Men’s Retained Players: Harry Brook, Brydon Carse

Sunrisers Leeds Men’s Direct Signings: Mitchell Marsh, Nathan Ellis

Sunrisers Leeds’ Women’s team retain top Aussie stars

Coming to the Women’s squad, they too have had a change at the helm with Lisa Keightley being replaced by South African Adrian Birrell.

Talking about their retentions, they will have top Australian stars Annabel Sutherland and Phoebe Litchfield in their lineup from last season alongside England seamer Kate Cross. Notably, the trio were a key part of the Northern Superchargers side which won the Women’s Hundred last year.

Litchfield topped the tournament’s batting charts, amassing 292 runs across her 10 innings at an average of 41.71 while teammate Annabel Sutherland also impressed with 206 runs at an outstanding average of 51.50.

Sutherland excelled with the ball as well, taking 16 wickets at an average of 14.43 to finish as the competition’s second-highest wicket-taker, narrowly edging out England’s Kate Cross, who claimed 15 scalps.

Sunrisers Leeds Women’s Retained Players: Phoebe Litchfield, Annabel Sutherland, Kate Cross

