Tilak Varma Explained How Mumbai Indians Experience Helped Him Succeed in IND vs PAK Asia Cup Final

Tilak Varma had put up a match-winning 69* in the IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 final.

The much-anticipated IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026 clash is just three days away. The upcoming fixture will add a new chapter in the history of the fierce rivalry between the two neighbouring nations. But many are still in awe of that match-winning knock from Tilak Varma in the high-pressure final of the Asia Cup 2025.

Before facing the arch-rivals again in the mega ICC championship, the star batter has opened up on how the Mumbai Indians (MI) experience helped him defy all odds to register a triple over the Men in Green in that edition as well as clinch a record ninth Asia Cup title for the nation.

Tilak Varma Recalls Mumbai Indians’ Role in His Asia Cup Final Heroics

Following two dominating victories over the side in the group stage and the Super Fours, the most successful team of the event was believed to have another cakewalk to claim the silverware. But losing Abhishek Sharma early in the second innings changed the entire momentum for the Men in Blue. While chasing only 147 runs in the summit clash, India were reduced to 20/3 in four overs.

“I was sweating even before I entered to bat. India had won both games against Pakistan before that. Everyone was expecting India to win easily again, but it’s Dubai, it’s the final, it’s against Pakistan. They had such a good bowling attack, and all I was thinking was: We can’t lose this game,” he said in a GQ interview.

This is where the left-hander’s franchise experience came into play. The 23-year-old has played plenty of match-winning knocks for the five-time IPL champions. Tilak showcased a similar temperament to anchor the innings and stitch two crucial partnerships with Sanju Samson (24) and Shivam Dube (33). Eventually, his gritty 69 not out off 53 deliveries, comprising three boundaries and four maximums, had guided India over the line with two balls remaining.

“I’ve done this since I was a child, I’ve done this for the Mumbai Indians, I’ve made a name for myself playing under pressure. I kept telling myself, I will do it; whatever happens, I will win the game for the country. There was so much going on in my head, but I was just breathing. I looked at the India logo on my jersey and what it means to me,” added the batter.

ALSO READ:

Tilak Varma Would Look to Put Up a Great Knock in IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026

The batter has been carrying on a red-hot form. After missing out on participating in the home five-T20I series against New Zealand due to an abdominal surgery, Tilak has shown no signs of slowing down since his comeback. He had scored a crucial 38 runs on his return to action for India A in the warm-up match against the USA.

This was followed by a fierce 19-ball 45 for the senior side facing South Africa, laced with three fours and sixes apiece, striking at a blazing rate of 236.84. However, the southpaw could not convert his start to a big score in India’s tournament opener against the USA. But Tilak would be eager to leave a mark in their next fixture against Namibia before taking on Pakistan on February 15 in Colombo.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.