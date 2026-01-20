VHT 2025-26 Team Of the Tournament: Former RCB Star Amongst Batters, SRH Youngster Leads Spin Attack

The VHT 2025-26 season had a lot of impressive performances, and here is the Team of the Tournament.

Out of almost 40 teams in the Indian domestic circuit, Vidarbha have come a long way. The team has grown to become one of the mainstays in the domestic circuit, and is reaping rich dividends. The Harsh Dubey-led side got their hands on their maiden Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT 2025-26) title, beating Saurashtra in the Final in Bengaluru.

The VHT 2025-26 champions won five out of their seven league matches, finishing second in the points table for Group B. Post that, they overcame Delhi, Karnataka and Saurashtra in the quarter-final, semi-final and the ultimate clash. With the tournament completed, here is a piece trying to list the ‘Team of the Tournament’, comprising of the best players in the league.

Aman Mokhade

(Matches – 10, Runs – 814, Average – 90.44, Hundreds – 5, Fifties – 1)

The 25-year-old will surely be the first name on the team list. With 814 runs across 10 matches, Aman Mokhade had a splendid season, which will go down as one of his personal best. With an average of 90.44 with five hundreds and a solitary fifty to his name, Mokhade was also adjudged as the Man of the Series.

Devdutt Padikkal

(Matches – 9, Runs – 725, Average – 90.62, Hundreds – 4, Fifties – 2)

Speak of class and finesse, and Devdutt Padikkal has to reflect in front of your sight! The youngster from Karnataka was one of the most reliable batters for his state across the season. His sumptuous stroke play got Karnataka off to good starts more of than not. The former RCB star scored 725 runs across nine innings with a monumental average.

Harvik Desai

(Matches – 10, Runs – 581, Average – 64.55, Hundreds – 3, Fifties – 3)

Though the Saurashtra skipper will be hurting after a disappointing loss in the Final, Harvik Desai has had a dream tournament for himself with the bat. 581 runs across 10 matches with an average almost touching 65 with three hundreds and as many fifties show the kind of skill that the 26-year-old possesses.

Pukhraj Mann

(Matches – 7, Runs – 558, Average – 93.00, Hundreds – 3, Fifties – 2)

The left-hander has been one of Himachal Pradesh’s most reliable batters in the VHT 2025-26. In just six innings, Pukhraj Mann has scored a prolific 558 runs at an average of 93, which made his one of the best batters from Himachal Pradesh in the tournament.

Dhruv Jurel

(Matches – 7, Runs – 558, Average – 93, Hundreds – 2, Fifties – 4)

Before joining the Indian national side for the ODI series against New Zealand, Dhruv Jurel did his magic in the VHT 2025-26. The Indian wicketkeeper-batter registered the same number of runs as Pukhraj Mann, with two hundreds and four fifties to his name. His wicketkeeping skills will also weigh him superior in terms of selection to the side.

Shahbaz Ahmed

(Matches – 7, Runs – 390, Average – 130, Hundreds – 1, Fifties – 3)

The all-rounder from Bengal had a season in which his batting alone could have granted him a place in any side. In seven matches, Shahbaz Ahmed scored 390 runs with a humongous ton and three fifties to his name. Moreover, his bowling would help the team strike the right balance.

Ramakrishna Ghosh

(Matches – 7, Wickets – 17, Economy – 5.10)

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) speedster set the stage on fire with brilliant bowling spells for Maharashtra. Ramakrishna Ghosh bagged 17 wickets across seven matches with an economy of 5.10, which was extremely impressive. His best figures were 7/42, where he rattled Himachal Pradesh with a fiery spell.

Prince Yadav

(Matches – 8, Wickets – 18, Economy – 5.16)

The speedster from Delhi who has been with the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) certainly has picked up a thing or two about picking wickets. He starred for Delhi this season, with 18 wickets across just eight appearances at an economy of a mere 5.16.

Zeeshan Ansari

(Matches – 8, Wickets – 21, Economy – 4.62)

The leg-spinner from Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) certainly had one of his best seasons in the VHT 2025-26, with 21 wickets across eight matches. Moreover, his economy of 4.62 spoke volumes of his control on his art. One of the retentions for SRH this season, Zeeshan Ansari will be the bowler to watch out for.

Satyanarayana Raju

(Matches – 7, Wickets – 21, Economy – 5.02)

After being released by the Mumbai Indians (MI) ahead of the 19th edition of the IPL, the right-arm pacer has come back brilliantly in the VHT 2025-26 edition to skittle oppositions with his accuracy. Satyanarayana Raju has picked 21 wickets from seven matches at an economy of 5.02.

Ankur Panwar

(Matches – 10, Wickets – 25, Economy – 5.86)

The best of the lot to shatter the stumps and send shivers down the batters’ spines. Ankur Panwar has been a nightmare for bowlers this season, with 25 wickets across 10 matches with an economy of 5.86 for Saurashtra. The only disappointment would be the fact that they couldn’t get their hands on the trophy. But they will be proud of their performances.

