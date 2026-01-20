Former Mumbai Player Reveals Aura of Hardik Pandya And 13 Crore Watch Story Before IPL Clash

Hardik will feature in upcoming IND vs NZ T20I series.

Former Mumbai opener Wasim Jaffer recently recalled a memorable incident showcasing Hardik Pandya’s signature style before an Indian Premier League (IPL) match in Mohali, highlighting the all-rounder’s confidence and swag that have characterised his career.

Wasim Jaffer Shares Stylish Pre-Match Arrival Story Of Hardik Pandya

During IPL 2024, Wasim Jaffer was part of the Punjab Kings (PBKS) coaching staff while the Mumbai Indians (MI) were preparing for a crucial game. Hardik Pandya arrived late, just 30 to 45 minutes before the toss, to check the pitch conditions. He walked in wearing a cowboy hat, a sparkling diamond ring, and a luxury watch.

“I was coaching the Punjab Kings; we were in Mohali when the Mumbai Indians were playing. Hardik arrived just 30-45 minutes before the toss to check the pitch. He walked in wearing a cowboy hat, a diamond ring, and a 12-13 crore watch, carrying the aura of a multi-crore player,” Jaffer recalled on .

Despite the limited time, Hardik Pandya managed his warm-up, pitch inspection, toss preparations and everything smoothly. He quickly assessed the pitch, went out for the toss, and took the field without any delays.

Wasim Jaffer added, “Within minutes, he had to step out for the toss and then straight into the match. That’s the kind of swag and ease Hardik carries, completely unfazed. He’s a highly valued player.”

This isn’t the first time Hardik Pandya has made headlines off the field. From stylish fashion to candid interviews, he keeps drawing attention. He has been a standout figure not just in Indian cricket but across the globe, showcasing his powerful all-rounder skills on the field and a vibrant personality off it. His sense of fashion and confident attitude often attract attention, making him the centre of focus wherever he appears.

It has been observed that Hardik Pandya spent a lot of time with West Indies and MI legend Kieron Pollard, who used to wear a heavy gold chain, which could have also influenced his style. Like power-hitting, Hardik quickly brought that flair into his personality beyond the game.

Hardik Pandya Prepares For T20 World Cup 2026

As India prepare for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026, the five-match IND Vs NZ T20I series marks the final chance to find the right combination. The presence of Hardik Pandya becomes crucial as he adds immense value with lower-order hitting and seam-bowling. His maiden List A hundred in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 clash is giving positive signs.

The IND vs NZ T20I series kicks off on January 21 in Nagpur.

