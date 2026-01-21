When Will IPL 2026 Schedule Be Announced?

The dates for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2026) is drawing closer and the anticipation surrounding its start grows even more. While the season is expected to begin sometime in March, fans are eagerly waiting for the IPL 2026 dates and the IPL 2026 schedule announcement date.
The IPL 2026 schedule and the IPL 2026 schedule announcement date is expected to be delayed. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is yet to finalise the IPL 2026 dates due to the upcoming elections.
Confirming the developments, BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla confirmed that the board is waiting for the government to announce election dates in several states before locking in fixtures and venues
Speaking to IANS, Shukla said, “We are working on the IPL schedule, but we are still awaiting the government’s announcement of the election dates. Once those dates are confirmed, we will be able to draw up a schedule that does not disrupt the election process or clash with matches in the poll-bound states, ensuring smooth conduct of both.”
While there is still some time for the IPL 2026 schedule to come out, the BCCI has given a deadline of January 27 for both Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) to confirm their home venues for IPL 2026. Notably, hosting rights for competitive games at Chinnaswamy, RCB’s home ground was taken away after the stampede fiasco last year which claimed multiple lives. While they have now gotten clearance from the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), RCB is yet to officially convey to BCCI.
The Royals on the other hand, lost access to Sawai Mansingh Stadium, due to administrative lapses within the Rajasthan Cricket Association. The failed to conduct its elections within timeline and as a consequence, BCCI has withdrawn hosting rights from the Jaipur venue, leaving the Royals without a confirmed home ground.
Echoing on the same lines, Rajeev Shukla added, “As far as the home venues of RCB and RR are concerned, we have asked the franchises to take a final call and inform us within a week. Once the teams finalise their venues, we will prepare the schedule accordingly. So, at this stage, we are waiting for the teams’ decisions as well as the announcement of the election dates.”
It is also reported that the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) might play some of their home games at Ranchi in the upcoming IPL 2026 season. MS Dhoni’s hometown can now turn yellow vacuse of the Tamil Nadu elections in April–May, which might lead to some CSK games being held there.
