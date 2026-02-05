Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2026 Preview & Prediction

The Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2026 preview has some interesting twists and turns, which makes the side a very capable one ahead of the coveted tournament.

When we think of what Afghanistan can achieve at the global stage, we don’t need to loo too far behind. They blazed their way into the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup 2024, showcasing their ability to perform at the highest level. As we are on the cusp of yet another T20 extravaganza, here is the Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2026 preview.

Afghanistan at T20 World Cup 2026: Overview

Afghanistan have recovered well after their mishap in the recent Asia Cup 2025, in which they failed to qualify for the Super 4s.

The Rashid Khan-led side have won their previous two T20I series, against the West Indies and Zimbabwe, respectively. They also have good memories from the latest T20 World Cup 2026 edition.

With the way the Afghans have gone about their cricket, mistaking them as underdogs would be a huge mistake.

T20 World Cup 2026 Group & Fixtures: Afghanistan

Group: Group D

Group D comprises Afghanistan, Canada, New Zealand, South Africa and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

It is probably no secret that Group D will be the ‘group of death’, for the sheer competitiveness amongst the teams. New Zealand and the Proteas would be the biggest threats for the Afghans.

Qualification for Afghanistan will depend on how they fare against the Kiwis and South Africa. However, victory in the other two games against Canada and UAE will have to be imminent.

Afghanistan Fixtures (Group Stage)

vs New Zealand – February 8, Chennai

– February 8, Chennai vs South Africa – February 11, Ahmedabad

– February 11, Ahmedabad vs UAE – February 16, Delhi

– February 16, Delhi vs Canada – February 19, Chennai

Afghanistan Squad Snapshot

Captain: Rashid Khan

Rashid Khan Batters: Darwish Rasooli, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sediquallah Atal, Mohammad Ishaq

Darwish Rasooli, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sediquallah Atal, Mohammad Ishaq Key all-rounders: Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Shahidullah

Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Shahidullah Bowlers: Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Ziaur Rahman, Abdollah Ahmadzai

Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Ziaur Rahman, Abdollah Ahmadzai Notable exclusions: Allah Ghazanfar (reserves), Naveen ul Haq (injured)

From the outset, the Afghanistan squad looks really well-balanced with a good combination of players. However, Allah Ghazanfar is included in the reserves, whereas Naveen Ul Haq has been ruled out of the tournament due to a shoulder injury. Here is the Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2026 Prediction.

Best Playing XI for Afghanistan

Ibrahim Zadran

Rahmanullah Zadran

Sediquallah Atal

Darwish Rasooli

Azmatullah Omarzai

Mohammad Nabi

Gulbadin Naib

Rashid Khan

Noor Ahmad

Fazalhaq Farooqi

Abdollah Ahmadzai

Note: The Afghanistan management will have to take a call to fit in Mujeeb Ur Rahman on pitches that will suit his skill. On pitches like Ahmedabad, the above-mentioned line-up might be the best XI. On decks which support spin, Mujeeb can fill in for Abdollah Ahmadzai.

One of the biggest advantages for this team is the balance between bat and ball.

The number of all-rounders they have in the middle-order will give them an edge over teams like South Africa and New Zealand.

The XI will perfectly suit the subcontinent conditions, given the quality of the spin-bowling department.

Key Strengths of Afghanistan

Combination of destructive strength and composure at the top.

Quality of all-rounders in the team is one of the best in the tournament.

The emergence of Abdollah Ahmadzai in a short time.

Biggest Risk Factors for Afghanistan

The batting order plays around Ibrahim Zadran, which might make it difficult for the team on occasions when he falls early.

No Naveen ul Haq will mean lack of variations at the death.

Lack of left-right combinations in the batting order.

Where Can Afghanistan Finish in the Group Stage?

Afghanistan are likely to finish second in the points table in Group D. They might most likely pip New Zealand by a narrow margin to register three wins in four matches.

However, if they manage to falter against both New Zealand and South Africa, it will be curtains despite a victory in the remaining two games.



Afghanistan Qualification Chances: What Needs to Go Right

Victory in either of the first two games will put the Afghans on a roll.

Additionally, they must aim to win against either UAE or Canada by a mammoth margin to boost their run-rate.

T20 World Cup 2026 Prediction: How Far Will Afghanistan Go?

All said and done, Afghanistan’s fate could be decided based on how well they perform in their first two matches of the tournament.

In terms of quality, the Afghans can qualify for the Super 8s with a win over either New Zealand or the Proteas.

Afghanistan players to watch at T20 World Cup 2026

Darwish Rasooli

The 26-year-old has been assigned the responsibility to bat at No.4, which will allow him to bind the Afghan innings together. However, in his recent five T20I outings, Rasooli has managed to register two 50+ scores. So he will be in good standing ahead of the tournament.

Azmatullah Omarzai: The X-Factor

The growth that Azmatullah Omarzai has showcased in the last couple of years in white-ball cricket has been stunning. Come the T20 World Cup 2026, Omarzai will be one of the players that Afghanistan will bank on, especially to create that balance in the middle-order.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.